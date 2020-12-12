 Skip to main content
Hazardous highways Saturday morning across northeastern Nevada
alert top story

Hazardous highways Saturday morning across northeastern Nevada

Roundabout

Snow and ice cover parts of the roundabout in Spring Creek shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, as seen in this image from the Nevada Department of Transportation's new traffic cam location.

 NDOT

ELKO – Snow and ice covered portions of virtually all roads in northeastern Nevada early Saturday morning following the first in a series of weather systems.

Between 5:30-7:30 a.m. injury crashes were reported on U.S. Highway 50 near Fallon, Interstate 80 near Winnemucca, I-80 near Fernley, and U.S. 95A near Fernley.

Hazardous driving conditions were reported on Interstate 80 from Battle Mountain to Oasis, although segments between Elko and Wells and in the Crescent Valley area were clear, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

U.S. Highway 93 was icy from Winecup to about 10 miles south of Wells.

Lamoille Highway and Mountain City Highway were also mostly hazardous.

The National Weather Service has northeastern Nevada listed under a winter weather advisory through 10 p.m. Saturday, but the forecast calls for decreasing clouds and no additional snow in the Elko area until Sunday.

Scattered snow showers are expected mostly on Sunday but also Monday and again Wednesday night into Thursday.

Highs this weekend will be in the mid-30s.

Saturday night’s low in Elko is forecast at 6 degrees.

