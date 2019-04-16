ELKO – A hazardous materials spill resulted in travel restrictions Tuesday on Interstate 80 in the Osino area.
The spill was reported at about 11:40 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Eastbound traffic was restricted to one lane until late afternoon.
A semi tractor-trailer was traveling east on I-80 near the Osino checksite when it was cut off by another vehicle, according to a preliminary investigation.
“The driver made an evasive maneuver to avoid a collision,” NHP reported. “The driver pulled over to check his load, and discovered several 55 gallon plastic drums that fell over in the trailer. At least one plastic drum ruptured inside the trailer and is leaking.”
The truck was transporting miscellaneous hazardous materials including corrosives, flammables, toxics and medical waste.
The NHP had not determined what material was leaking from the drum.
Agencies on scene included the Nevada Highway Patrol, Nevada Department of Transportation, Elko County Sheriff’s Department, Elko County Fire, and Elko City Fire Department.
A hazardous materials cleanup crew was being sent in from Sparks.
