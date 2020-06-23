Health district hiring registered nurses, epidemiologist for COVID-19 response

Epidemiologist – Full-time position develops, leads, coordinates, plans and conducts countywide disease surveillance program and recommends disease control measure for infectious diseases, among other things. The position closes July 7, 2020 and a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science, biology, microbiology, medicine, public health plus three years of full-time experience in communicable disease epidemiology or infection control program. The annual salary is $69,160-$89,960 and more information about the position and the link to apply can be found here.