Health insurance exchange extends open enrollment for in-progress applications

“There’s a huge divide every year, and we’ve been basically forced to use CMS’s produced number because that’s what’s public,” Korbulic said. “But we know that there’s never been that many people.”

Korbulic added that the exchange is “definitely showing growth” from that 65,000 number but that the 2020 enrollment numbers should also be viewed in the context of dropping enrollment nationally. Last week, the federal government reported that enrollment was down about 6 percent over the prior year, which some experts have attributed to a lack of marketing by the Trump administration about open enrollment.

“In general, we’re trending around the same as the national level,” Korbulic said. “We’re hoping to do some catch up this week with people who had started and bring ourselves a little bit closer to last year’s numbers.”

That catch-up period wouldn’t have even been possible in prior years when the state enrolled Nevadans in plans through HealthCare.gov, a system that provided little data to the health insurance exchange and offered little flexibility.

“This is another opportunity for us. We can reach out directly to those people,” Korbulic said. “We never had an opportunity to do that before.”

