ELKO – Remodeling of East End Mall for Elko Community Health Center is currently underway with plans to open in the near future. However, the group and its sister organization, Community Health Development Foundation, are already working to promote health and wellness.

The foundation held a "Healthy Cooking for the Holidays" class on Dec. 8.

“Elko Community Health Center is owned by Community Health Development Partners,” said Jesica Ford, Chief Nursing Officer with Elko Community Health Centers. “They have a sister company called Community Health Development Foundation. This is the sister unit that gives back to the community.

"This cooking class is presented by them," Ford said. "They will be doing free classes for our community on all different topics."

“We want to promote health in our community,” she added. "We need volunteers from the community to sit on our patient advisory board for the local foundation chapter. The board members would decide what the greatest need is and how to spend our money and allocate resources. We want someone from every group, if possible. We would be happy to take applications from anybody who is interested."

“The foundation has an advisory board at the national level with amazing people,” Ford said. “They want to have the community to participate. So, we want to invite folks from the community who have interests in bettering health to get involved by joining our board to try to decide which classes would be most beneficial.”

CHDF will partner with local chefs, wellness providers and fitness experts to provide free health-related services to the community out of the new Elko facility, explained Sarah Carroll, vice president of marketing and communications.

“Hands-on educational programs are expected to include heart-healthy cooking demonstrations, wellness classes for individuals suffering from chronic pain, healthcare advocacy programs, and screenings for illnesses that are more prevalent in Elko County,” she said.

“CHDF also will enlist the support of a patient navigation program to help match community members with resources that can address their specific healthcare needs. Navigation services will range from arranging transportation to medical appointments to navigating the financial components of an individual’s care."

The program will be available to all residents of the Elko community, regardless of whether they are patients of the new facility.

Elko resident Brittney Plaisted is serving as the CHDF’s Patient Navigator for the surrounding area.

“We do have classes scheduled for January,” said Courtney Nalivka of CB Nutrition. “They are going to be January 15th and the 29th of January. They are going to be in the format of a workshop, so it will be like a 9 a.m. to noon Saturday morning workshop on heart health. There will be nutrition, recipes.”

Prior to the start of the cooking class, Nalivka introduced herself.

“I am a registered dietician here in town. I own a private practice where I counsel people on diabetes prevention, lowering cholesterol, weight loss, heart health and just general health and wellness. My passion is in disease prevention.

"I am a big believer in that the habits we have now. The way we eat, the way we move our bodies, how we manage our stress can set us up for risk of chronic disease as we get older or prevent chronic disease."

Nalivka said her background is primarily in clinical dietician work at the hospital.

"In that setting I can tell you I primarily work with patients in chronic disease management. At that point it is much harder for behavior changes to take place. There are complications from diseases they already have. Why can’t we prevent that as much as possible with the things we can control while we are young?”

Nalivka demonstrated making several different recipes. She started with a beef and vegetable stew using an Instant Pot pressure cooker.

“They are easy to use, not scary and [make it] pretty simple to get a good meal on the table,” Nalivka said.

She began to sauté meat right in the pressure cooker. After the sautéing was complete, Nalivka turned the cooker dial to another setting and added the vegetables and other ingredients.

Nalivka said eating red meat is not necessarily bad for the heart.

“As long as it’s a lean cut of beef or pork, it’s a good source of protein, iron and other vitamins and minerals. Where we run into problems is in the higher fat cuts. If you see that visible white trim around the edge of it or the marbling in the meat; that is the saturated fat and saturated fat is where we can run into the risk of cardiovascular disease or high cholesterol. That is where the plaque comes from.”

“You can use the Instant Pot for soups, rice, one pot meals like spaghetti,” Nalivka said. “One of the other benefits is you can cook from frozen. So, if you made a freezer meal, you can put it in, turn it on and it will be ready in about a half hour.”

“We eat the same things over and over and over at our house,” said an audience member. “We need to carb count because my son is diabetic.”

“That is a process in learning how to do that,” Nalivka said. “The carb count is in all these recipes, so that will make it easy for you."

To learn more about Community Health Development Foundation, visit communityhdf.org.com.

