ELKO — Family Resource Center is hosting free Healthy Teen programs for youth in Grades 8-12 (minimum age 13).

This lively, interactive program is evidence-based and age-appropriate. They incorporate medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge on identifying and handling social pressures, effective communication, and peer pressure. Youth learn about keeping themselves safe, puberty and reproductive health, personal hygiene, and goal setting, while building knowledge, skills, and confidence.

Participants receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program. Limit of one free incentive per participant, per year (runs from Oct-Sept). A parent or guardian must pre-register participant by completing a permission slip before class.

The session is set for Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 331 Seventh St. in Elko. Lunch will be provided for participants. Further details are listed at facebook.com/elkofrc/events. For more information, contact 775-753-7352 or teenhealth@elkofrc.org.