Hearing slated in Carlin attempted murder case

ELKO – A Carlin man charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating a bartender severely enough to crack his skull and break his leg is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
A preliminary hearing is slated in Elko Justice Court for Clifford Baysinger, 53, who was arrested Oct. 27 following an altercation at the Peacock Lounge.
Officers were dispatched to the bar shortly before 2 a.m. that Sunday morning “in reference to drunk and disorderly persons” and bartender James Dudding asked Baysinger to be removed.
“During this incident all persons were removed from the business,” an officer reported. “Baysinger stated ‘that he didn’t know how this was going to end.’”
Police were called out again at about 4 a.m.
“While I was enroute I was advised by dispatch that a male named Clifford Baysinger called into dispatch admitting that he smashed a guy’s head in and was asking for [an officer],” stated a police report.
The attack had occurred about an hour earlier, according an officer’s description of security footage taken inside the bar:
“I observed Baysinger rush into the Peacock and attack Dudding behind the bar,” he wrote. “A struggle ensued before Dudding pulled away and grabbed a wooden bat from behind the bar. Dudding held the bat in front of him trying to create distance between he and Baysinger. Baysinger followed Dudding at which time Dudding swung the bat, Baysinger advanced towards him. During his retreat from Baysinger Dudding tripped falling backwards. Baysinger again attacked Dudding striking Dudding five times with his elbow. Baysinger gained control of the bat and stood to his feet. Baysinger took off his jacket. Dudding was still on the ground and not attempting to stand. Baysinger completed 3 full batter swings striking Dudding in the head rendering him incapacitated on the floor. Baysinger struck Dudding in the upper waist area twice and below the belt twice in addition to the strikes on his head.”
Dudding suffered internal bleeding, a broken leg and a skull fracture, according to the police report. He was airlifted to a hospital in Utah.
“Additionally James had part of his skull removed and was conscious and unaware” at the hospital, the report said.
Carlin police investigated the crime scene.
“I observed a pool of blood and white pieces of bone mixed with the blood on the ground in front of the bar,” wrote one officer.
Police requested a search warrant for Baysinger’s residence and he was arrested and booked into Elko County Jail shortly after 8 a.m.
He was release on a $140,000 bond, according to jail records.
Besides the attempted murder charge that was added later, Baysinger faces alternate counts of battery with a deadly weapon or battery resulting in substantial bodily harm; plus burglary during which a deadly weapon is obtained, and assault with a deadly weapon.