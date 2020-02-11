Hearing slated in Carlin attempted murder case

ELKO – A Carlin man charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating a bartender severely enough to crack his skull and break his leg is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

A preliminary hearing is slated in Elko Justice Court for Clifford Baysinger, 53, who was arrested Oct. 27 following an altercation at the Peacock Lounge.

Officers were dispatched to the bar shortly before 2 a.m. that Sunday morning “in reference to drunk and disorderly persons” and bartender James Dudding asked Baysinger to be removed.

“During this incident all persons were removed from the business,” an officer reported. “Baysinger stated ‘that he didn’t know how this was going to end.’”

Police were called out again at about 4 a.m.

“While I was enroute I was advised by dispatch that a male named Clifford Baysinger called into dispatch admitting that he smashed a guy’s head in and was asking for [an officer],” stated a police report.

The attack had occurred about an hour earlier, according an officer’s description of security footage taken inside the bar:

