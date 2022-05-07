Heart of Health Care: Aimee Kendall

Aimee Kendall’s love of science steered her to a career in nursing.

“In my first year of college I was really at a crossroads as to what direction to pursue within healthcare and decided that nursing was the best combination of patient advocacy and clinical decision making,” she said.

Kendall graduated from Boise State University in 2015 with a BSN and started out in the emergency room at St. Luke's. A couple years later she moved to Elko and worked in the ER at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She said she “absolutely loved working in rural medicine.”

“After doing this for a while, I started my dream job as a flight nurse with MedX Air One and have been doing that ever since,” as well as continuing her ER career, she said.

“I have found working in flight to be extremely rewarding,” Kendall said. “We are there for people when they are in the most critical of situations and have to use strong critical thinking skills to get people where they need to go and with appropriate care and medicine. Having this career and physically watching people improve while in my care and the care of my coworkers has been a very satisfying experience.”

Kendall’s nominator said over the past two years she has picked up as many shifts as she could handle to help out with staff shortages due to COVID-19. “The professionalism towards both her patients and her co-workers, even when exhausted, is admirable.”

“Besides being a skilled nurse, her calm demeanor under pressure really sets her apart,” stated her nominator. “Many people have commented how much that made a difference, whether they were in the ER or on a flight with her as their nurse.”

