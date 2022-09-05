Heat continues; relief possible on weekend

ELKO — A heat wave that has pounded the West in recent days may be peaking in Elko after the high reached 101 degrees on Monday.

That tied the previous record set in 2020.

Elko topped out at 99 on Sunday. That was nearly 15 degrees above normal but just shy of the record 100 set in 2017.

Three high temperature records from the 1950s fell prior to that. The high reached 98 at Elko’s airport on Thursday, breaking the old record of 97. It climbed to 100 on Friday, breaking the old record of 98. And the high of 101 on Saturday broke the old record of 99.

According to the National Weather Service forecast, Tuesday’s high will be 99 degrees and Wednesday’s 100 degrees.

Highs should drop to the mid-90s on Thursday and into the 80s by the weekend. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast for Sunday.

The wildfire season continued with a blaze near Jiggs on Sunday that burned 18 acres, according to Elko Interagency Dispatch.

Another fire Saturday afternoon in the Lamoille area burned 2.8 acres at a residence off Sunset Lane.