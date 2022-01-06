Heat lamp starts fire in White Rock area east of Elko

ELKO – A heat lamp was blamed for an early morning fire that destroyed a travel trailer in the White Rock area east of Elko.

The Elko County Fire Protection District was called to the report of a structure fire at 6:42 a.m. Wednesday.

“The home owners discovered the fire in their livestock pen and called 911,” stated the district.

Photos taken by the county show the fully engulfed trailer next to the pen.

County officials said a heat lamp had been placed too close to combustibles.

“Please make sure to keep heat lamps at least three feet from any combustibles,” stated the fire district.

Elko City Fire volunteers also responded to the blaze.

