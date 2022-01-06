 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Heat lamp starts fire in White Rock area east of Elko

  • 0
White Rock fire

A heat lamp in a livestock pen started a fire that spread to an RV in the White Rock area, according to county firefighters. 

 ECFPD

ELKO – A heat lamp was blamed for an early morning fire that destroyed a travel trailer in the White Rock area east of Elko.

The Elko County Fire Protection District was called to the report of a structure fire at 6:42 a.m. Wednesday.

“The home owners discovered the fire in their livestock pen and called 911,” stated the district.

Photos taken by the county show the fully engulfed trailer next to the pen.

White Rock fire

A heat lamp in a livestock pen started a fire that spread to an RV in the White Rock area, according to county firefighters.

County officials said a heat lamp had been placed too close to combustibles.

“Please make sure to keep heat lamps at least three feet from any combustibles,” stated the fire district.

Elko City Fire volunteers also responded to the blaze.

Occupant burned in Deeth RV fire
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

DOJ will hold all those responsible for Jan. 6 accountable, vows U.S. attorney general

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News