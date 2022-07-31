Heat to be followed by chance of heavy rain in Elko area

ELKO – One more day of hot temperatures on Sunday will be followed by a flood watch and continued chances of thunderstorms throughout the week.

“Strong thunderstorms will have the potential to generate heavy rain with rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour” from Monday morning through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”

The flood watch applies to central and southwest Elko County, as well as White Pine County, southern Eureka and Lander counties, and northern Nye County. The remainder of Northern Nevada will be under an excessive heat warning.

Elko’s high has been well above average for 27 of the past 30 days, reaching 100 or more five times and 99 five times. Sunday’s high is forecast to reach 100.

Highs Monday through the end of the week are expected to be in the lower 90s or upper 80s.

Elko could end the month of July with less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation, adding to a 2-inch deficit to the water year. There has been just over 7 inches of rain since Oct. 1, compared with the average of 9 inches.