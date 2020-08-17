Heat topples century-old record, wind hampers firefighters near Midas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – The latest heatwave is pushing Elko temperatures into record territory, while severe weather is increasing the danger of wildfires.

Monday’s high of 102 topped the old record of 99 degrees set in 1917. West Wendover, Winnemucca and Tonopah each reached 103.

Elko’s forecast also calls for a chance of thunderstorms through Wednesday night. On Monday evening, strong winds hampered firefighters on the scene of an 800-acre blaze that started Sunday evening near Midas.

Elko County is under a heat advisory through Wednesday. The forecast high is 103 on Tuesday and 100 on Wednesday.

Monday was the fourth day of triple-digit heat this month. The mercury also topped the century mark three times in July.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Elko was 107 degrees, according to weatherbase.com, while the coldest was 43 below zero -- a full range of 150 degrees.

All of Nevada is under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning.

