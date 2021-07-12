 Skip to main content
Heat wave continues as fires send smoke into Nevada
Heat wave continues as fires send smoke into Nevada

Heat advisory
ELKO – “Dangerously hot conditions” continue in the Elko area heading into the work week.

Elko has reached highs of at least 100 each of the past six days, matching record highs of 103 on Saturday and Sunday. Monday could be the hottest day yet, with the National Weather Service predicting a high of 104.

The Elko area will remain under a heat advisory through Tuesday. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” advised the weather service.

After reaching 100 again on Tuesday, highs for the rest of the week are expected to be between 97-99 degrees.

Widespread haze and patchy smoke will continue for at least the next several days due to wildfires in other states.

The largest wildfire of the year in California — the Beckwourth Complex — was raging along the Nevada state line and has burned about 134 square miles as state regulators asked consumers to “conserve as much electricity as possible” to avoid any outages starting Monday afternoon, The Associated Press reported.

In Oregon, the Bootleg Fire exploded to 224 square miles Sunday as it raced through heavy timber near the Klamath County town of Sprague River. The fire disrupted service on three transmission lines providing up to 5,500 megawatts of electricity to neighboring California.

A wildfire in southeast Washington grew to almost 60 square miles while in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little has mobilized the National Guard to help fight fires sparked after lightning storms swept across the drought-stricken region.

