Heat wave pushing Elko to near 100 degrees

ELKO – More records could be broken as the region swelters in a heat wave that has already pushed June’s average temperature an alarming 8 degrees above normal.

Highs have regularly been running 15-25 degrees hotter than normal for most of the month. The mercury has topped 90 degrees on 12 of June’s 19 days so far.

Elko tied its record high of 98 degrees Saturday. That matched the high on June 19, 2017. A high of 99 on June 14 beat the old record set in 1974 by one degree.

Record highs have also been set in Eureka, Ely and Tonopah over the past week.

Elko’s high for Sunday is forecast at 99, followed by 100 on Monday. A slight cool-down to the lower 90s arrives mid-week before thermometers climb back to the upper 90s by the weekend.

"Dry thunderstorms possibly return tomorrow afternoon, but are more likely Tuesday afternoon," stated forecasters.

Because of the weather conditions, Elko County has banned open burning through next Friday.

Overnight lows are also expected to be much warmer than normal, dropping to only the mid-60s to mid-70s.