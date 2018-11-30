Try 1 month for 99¢
Snow forecast
National Weather Service

ELKO – A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of Elko County and all of Eureka and Lander counties.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected Saturday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., with amounts up to 8 inches above 7,000 feet.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” advised the National Weather Service. “Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

Elko’s high is forecast to reach 33 degrees on Saturday, but only the upper 20s Sunday through Tuesday. Lows Sunday night through Tuesday night will be in the single digits.

Subzero lows are expected at the coldest locations.

Snowfall on Thursday boosted November’s precipitation to just over an inch in Elko, and near the normal mark for the month.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments