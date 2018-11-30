ELKO – A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of Elko County and all of Eureka and Lander counties.
Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected Saturday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., with amounts up to 8 inches above 7,000 feet.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” advised the National Weather Service. “Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.
Elko’s high is forecast to reach 33 degrees on Saturday, but only the upper 20s Sunday through Tuesday. Lows Sunday night through Tuesday night will be in the single digits.
Subzero lows are expected at the coldest locations.
Snowfall on Thursday boosted November’s precipitation to just over an inch in Elko, and near the normal mark for the month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.