Heavy snow headed to Ruby Mountains

ELKO – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Ruby Mountains and a winter weather advisory for most of the rest of Elko County.

The forecast calls for up to two feet of snow in the mountains and up to six inches in the valleys above 6,000 feet, with blowing and drifting.

Roads are likely to become snow covered or impassable between 4 a.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Lower elevations will see wintry conditions earlier as the weather advisory takes effect at 4 p.m. Monday and continues through 10 p.m. Tuesday. Snowfall amounts of 2-8 inches are expected above 6,000 feet, along with winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” advised the weather service. “Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.”

Current road conditions are available at nvroads.com or by calling 511.

Elko could see a little snow early Monday morning along with 10-20 mph winds. Rain turning to snow arrives around the time of the Monday evening commute.

Chances of precipitation increase from 20% Monday to 50% Monday night and 90% Tuesday. Scattered snow showers could continue into Thursday night.

Warmer temperatures ahead of the storm will be in the mid-40s Sunday and Monday before dropping to the upper 20s and lower 30s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dry weather and highs in the 20s are forecast for next weekend.

