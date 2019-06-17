{{featured_button_text}}
Flood warnings
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – Flood advisories were issued Monday for southeastern Elko County and all of White Pine County because of heavy thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service advisories are in effect until Monday evening.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Some especially heavy showers were occurring around Clover Valley and near Silver Zone Pass.

Locations that will experience flooding include West Wendover, Pequop Summit, Oasis, Montello, White Horse Pass and Silver Zone Pass.

Locations in White Pine County that will experience flooding include Ely, Ruth, McGill, Robinson Summit, Pancake Summit, Hamilton, Cave Lake State Park and Little Antelope Summit.

Flood warnings remain in effect for minor to moderate flooding along the Humboldt River downstream from Elko, and for Lamoille Creek, where minor flooding could cause water to seep into basements.

