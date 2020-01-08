Hecla's silver and gold production up in 2019

“We are pleased that the union has ratified the collective bargaining agreement at Lucky Friday and are expected to return to work,” Baker said. “While this has been a challenging time for the mine and the local community, we believe the return of the workforce will help it reach full production by year-end 2020 and help the Silver Valley community.”

Lucky Friday is a silver, lead and zinc mine in northern Idaho. The company anticipates re-staffing the mine in stages.

In July 2018 Hecla returned to having operations in Nevada when the company acquired the Fire Creek, Midas, Hollister and Aurora mines from Klondex Mines Ltd. However, Hecla said in 2019 that some of the Nevada operations were being scaled back because they were not generating enough cash flow. Mining was put on hold at the Hollister Mine in Elko County in the summer of 2019, but Hecla continued exploring the mine’s Hatter Graben deposit. Hecla has been putting its focus in Nevada on the Fire Creek underground mine near Crescent Valley in Lander County.

At Hecla’s Nevada operations in 2019, 66,167 ounces of gold and 181,741 ounces of silver were produced. That compares with 32,887 ounces of gold and 172,301 ounces of silver produced in 2018 after Hecla acquired the mines in July of that year.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Hecla’s Nevada operations produced 20,727 ounces of gold, up slightly from 19,099 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2018. The silver production at Hecla’s Nevada operations in the 2019 fourth quarter was 21,476 ounces, down 76 percent from 88,156 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2018.

