ELKO – Great Basin College President Joyce Helens plans to retire a year from now as she completes a “consolidation” with the University of Nevada, Reno.

Helens took a parting shot at state budget cuts when she notified faculty Tuesday in an email, saying she will conclude her seventh year as president at GBC on June 30, 2024.

She said she decided to take the position “because I am committed to serving populations with limited access to the American Dream of a quality of life offered through higher education and training so that students can become successfully functioning citizens, workers, and community members. GBC affords that opportunity. But because of this mission to support and build healthy communities in a rural setting, funding never measures up to the challenge regardless of our success, high graduation rates and online presence.”

Helens called her collaboration efforts with UNR “unprecedented” and successful.

“It is why GBC and UNR are continuing the process of pursuing a continued consolidation where GBC maintains its name, mission and geographical presence but becomes a college within UNR,” she wrote.

That transition is expected to be finalized at the end of next year.

“’Home Means Nevada’ to me and I will continue to live in Northern Nevada and be available to support NSHE and all our students to access higher education and training,” Helens wrote.