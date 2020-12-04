Help available for COVID-related holiday stress

ELKO – Elko County is providing mental health and crisis support information to the public as coronavirus cases continue to rise into the holidays.
Seventy-one new cases were reported Thursday along with 53 recoveries, for a total of 519 active cases. Twenty-one patients were hospitalized.
Thirty-three of the new case are in Spring Creek, 32 in Elko, and one each in West Wendover, Carlin, tribal and institutional. Two remain under investigation.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented crisis that not only affects the physical health and daily lives of many, but also our mental health,” stated the county. “Socially distancing from family, friends, and loved ones as we enter the holiday season is difficult and may be taking a toll. If you or your loved ones are experiencing stress or anxiety, many resources are available to help.
Support Local Journalism
• Crisis Support Services of Nevada: Call 800-273-8255 or text “care” to 839863.
• Crisis Text Line: text "NAMI” to 741741 to chat with a trained crisis counselor. Free 24/7 text line for those in crisis (English only)
• SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline [En Español]: call 800-985-5990. Press 2 for Spanish-language support. Provides 24/7 crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call 800-273-TALK (8255). If you or someone you know is in crisis — whether they are considering suicide or not — call the toll-free lifeline to speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7.
• Additional resources for coping and managing your mental health are available at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/info/coping.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.