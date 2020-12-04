Help available for COVID-related holiday stress

ELKO – Elko County is providing mental health and crisis support information to the public as coronavirus cases continue to rise into the holidays.

Seventy-one new cases were reported Thursday along with 53 recoveries, for a total of 519 active cases. Twenty-one patients were hospitalized.

Thirty-three of the new case are in Spring Creek, 32 in Elko, and one each in West Wendover, Carlin, tribal and institutional. Two remain under investigation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented crisis that not only affects the physical health and daily lives of many, but also our mental health,” stated the county. “Socially distancing from family, friends, and loved ones as we enter the holiday season is difficult and may be taking a toll. If you or your loved ones are experiencing stress or anxiety, many resources are available to help.

• Crisis Support Services of Nevada: Call 800-273-8255 or text “care” to 839863.

• Crisis Text Line: text "NAMI” to 741741 to chat with a trained crisis counselor. Free 24/7 text line for those in crisis (English only)