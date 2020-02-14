Help wanted: Police - Local departments dealing with shortage of law enforcement officers

The School Resource Officers cover the 19 schools in the county. In the summers they do patrol work for the police department or sheriff’s office and get training.

“The SROs are doing really well. They’re busier than heck. I can see this program getting bigger,” Narvaiza said. “It’s the best job out there. And those guys love it, and they do a great job with the kids.”

Putting in the hours

While the local law enforcement agencies work on looking for and hiring and training more officers, and as they hire some more people to fill non-law-enforcement roles and add new time-saving technology, all of the deputies and officers and troopers are taking care of all the work that needs to be done.

Trouten said overtime is fairly common.

“When we receive the subpoenas, of course that’s not an option for us, we’re required to appear in court, so that’s a lot of overtime. And there is some overtime utilized in training … And right now, being down this many bodies, we’ll have some shift overtime as well. Which is obviously less than ideal. It would be great if everything was straight time. But it doesn’t always work that way.”