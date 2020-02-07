Helping families with Valentines

ELKO — Looking for a sweet Valentine’s gift? The Center for Healthy Families, a new nonprofit in Elko, is selling gourmet Valentine’s Day cookies to support its mission, “to provide a center for resources which improves outcomes for Elko County families by providing the resources which enable them to help themselves and to promote the health and well-being of Elko County’s most at-risk populations through continuity of care and coordination of services.”

“The model for this center is in Winnemucca where a Family Support Center was set up under the leadership of Judge Michael Montero,” said Elko District Judge Nancy Porter, who is serving as president of the Center for Healthy Families. “He rented a building where counselors, the Drug Court, and many other services for families could collaborate and share space for improved services and better outcomes for families. Winnemucca’s center has been very successful and we want to bring more services together for our community, as well.”

The Center for Healthy Families has 501©(3) status as a nonprofit charity. For its first fundraiser in December, the charity raffled a quilt donated by Jolyne Smith of Wells, and each ticket included a Christmas ornament donated by the Rotary Club of Elko.

