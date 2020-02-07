Helping families with Valentines

ELKO — Looking for a sweet Valentine’s gift? The Center for Healthy Families, a new nonprofit in Elko, is selling gourmet Valentine’s Day cookies to support its mission, “to provide a center for resources which improves outcomes for Elko County families by providing the resources which enable them to help themselves and to promote the health and well-being of Elko County’s most at-risk populations through continuity of care and coordination of services.”
“The model for this center is in Winnemucca where a Family Support Center was set up under the leadership of Judge Michael Montero,” said Elko District Judge Nancy Porter, who is serving as president of the Center for Healthy Families. “He rented a building where counselors, the Drug Court, and many other services for families could collaborate and share space for improved services and better outcomes for families. Winnemucca’s center has been very successful and we want to bring more services together for our community, as well.”
The Center for Healthy Families has 501©(3) status as a nonprofit charity. For its first fundraiser in December, the charity raffled a quilt donated by Jolyne Smith of Wells, and each ticket included a Christmas ornament donated by the Rotary Club of Elko.
For Valentine’s Day, the organization is selling cookies that are decorated like candy conversation hearts. The sugar cookies are being made and donated by Julie Thuemler and her daughter, Kristina Colangelo.
Kristina, who graduated from the International Culinary School at the Art Institute of San Diego in 2017, and says she loves events and getting involved in the community, especially to help children. The Boys and Girls Club of Elko is donating space in their commercial kitchen to bake the cookies.
“Great things can happen with a big vision and small contributions from everyone,” said local attorney Michelle Rodriguez, who serves on the board for the Center for Healthy Families. “We can help lift our community and elevate children by providing more services and support to families.”
The board of directors of the startup include Porter, Holli Else, Travis Gerber, Teri Lockie, Michelle Rodriguez, Mary Pitts, Brandy Holbrook and Cheryl Paul.
Cookies are $20 for a half-dozen box, or $30 per dozen and can be ordered by emailing center4healthyfamilies@gmail.com or by visiting the website for Center for Healthy Families at healthyfamilieselko.org/valentines-fundraiser, for personal delivery to your address in the Elko or Spring Creek area on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.