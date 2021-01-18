 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Henning earns diversity certification
0 comments

Henning earns diversity certification

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- Cheryl Micci Henning of NextHome Infinity Realty has been awarded the At Home with Diversity certification from the National Association of Realtors.

Henning joins more than 17,000 other real estate professionals in North America who have earned the certification after completing an eight-hour course addressing topics of diversity, fair housing, and business planning development. The program is designed to meet the nation's fair housing commitment by educating and equipping NAR's members with the tools they need to expand homeownership opportunities.

Real estate professionals like Henning wisely plan to meet the needs of diverse clients, while maintaining a competitive edge. The At Home with Diversity certification allows REALTORS to not only apply the multi-faceted skills and tools they learned in the course to business practices, but conveys to clients they’re dynamic real estate professionals with expertise that transcends cultural barriers.

For more information on the At Home with Diversity certification, visit www.nar.realtor/ahwd.

Cheryl Micci Henning can be reached at NextHome Infinity Realty at 775-934-4660 or NextHomeInfinityRealty@gmail.com.

Cheryl Micci Henning

Henning
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist - Jan. 4, 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News