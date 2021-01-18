Henning earns diversity certification

ELKO -- Cheryl Micci Henning of NextHome Infinity Realty has been awarded the At Home with Diversity certification from the National Association of Realtors.

Henning joins more than 17,000 other real estate professionals in North America who have earned the certification after completing an eight-hour course addressing topics of diversity, fair housing, and business planning development. The program is designed to meet the nation's fair housing commitment by educating and equipping NAR's members with the tools they need to expand homeownership opportunities.

Real estate professionals like Henning wisely plan to meet the needs of diverse clients, while maintaining a competitive edge. The At Home with Diversity certification allows REALTORS to not only apply the multi-faceted skills and tools they learned in the course to business practices, but conveys to clients they’re dynamic real estate professionals with expertise that transcends cultural barriers.

For more information on the At Home with Diversity certification, visit www.nar.realtor/ahwd.

Cheryl Micci Henning can be reached at NextHome Infinity Realty at 775-934-4660 or NextHomeInfinityRealty@gmail.com.

