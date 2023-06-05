As Nevada’s school districts are in the midst of hiring for the coming school year, one potential untapped source of new teachers as well as many other needed professions are those who have served in the military and their spouses.

Nevada communities, Nevada state government agencies (which have contact with military veterans), veteran service organizations, and Nevada institutions of higher education and their veteran service departments are coming together with Heroes to Education and five Nevada School Districts to reach out to those connected with the military to give them a second career opportunity through public education in which they can continue their service to their country, state, and communities.

Military veterans, reservists, Nevada National Guard members, and their spouses and spouses of active-duty personnel are invited to a June 28 webinar at 3 p.m. with Heroes to Education and the five Nevada School Districts (Clark, Washoe, Lyon, Elko and Churchill). During the webinar, they will learn about those second career opportunities in public education, including but not limited to teaching, paraprofessionals, skill trades, operations, IT, diesel mechanics, school resource officers, bus drivers, substitutes.

Heroes to Education is a national non-profit organization that assists service members, veterans, and their spouses in transitioning into education. The group highlights career opportunities and supports participants’ journeys from preparing applications through the placement process. Participants also receive support in their first few years on the job.

One of those on the national level developing Heroes to Education is Dr. George Ann Rice, who retired from the Clark County School District with 34 years of service. “Working in the public education sector not only gives people from our military community another opportunity to serve, but it is also a win for our children, who need principled role models as well as qualified, caring teachers in their classrooms and personnel who provide support for those efforts throughout the Districts,” Rice said.

Nevada’s teaching shortage is acute in special education, science, English as a second language, math, art, music, early childhood, and core academic subjects.