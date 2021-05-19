Hidden Nevada treasures at Clearly Nevada Gallery

ELKO – Photographer Cynthia Delaney is May’s featured artist at the Clearly Nevada Art Gallery.

A selection of Delaney’s favorite and popular images on canvas and in print on are on display at the gallery located at 524 Commercial St.

All photos were taken in Nevada by Delaney, a Winnemucca native, and have special meaning for her.

“One of my favorites is the O’Neill Road scarecrow,” she said. “The rancher out there is always dressing that little scarecrow in different attire, and I caught that image one time.”

Delaney studied photography and humanities at the University of Alabama and the New England School of Photography. She has a Master of Arts from Lesley University in 2007, emphasizing documentary photography.

After moving to Elko she taught darkroom photography and digital photography at Great Basin College, winning numerous awards at Shooting the West photography symposium and presenting there in 2008.

She started as a freelance correspondent at the Elko Daily Free Press in 2004, before joining the staff as a reporter in 2015, and has received several Nevada Press Association awards.

Clearly Nevada Art Gallery features artwork from several local and out-of-state artists, and hosts Bob Ross painting classes taught by Leray Reese, a certified Bob Ross instructor. Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on weekends.

