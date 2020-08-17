High-desert heat wave: When will it end?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – The latest heatwave is pushing Elko temperatures into record territory.

Sunday’s high of 102 tied the record for the date, and Monday’s high is expected to be even hotter.

Elko County is under a heat advisory through Wednesday. The forecast high is 104 on Monday, 103 on Tuesday and 100 on Wednesday.

Elko’s forecast also calls for a 10% chance of thunderstorms Monday night and 20% Tuesday night.

Sunday was the third day of triple-digit heat this month. The mercury also topped the century mark three times in July.

Highs for the remainder of the week will be in the 98 to 99 degree range.

All of Nevada is under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning.

Long-range forecasts show the heat continuing for two more weeks before highs drop back to the 80s.

