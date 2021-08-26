High Desert Imaging celebrates five years

ELKO – Five years ago High Desert Imaging opened their doors to this community and they have been going strong ever since.

“This is a milestone for us and we wanted to bring awareness that we have been serving the community for five years now,” said High Desert Imaging Operations Manager Jenn Cambra.

“Tahoe Carson Radiology are the owners and founders of HDI,” Cambra said. “They have owned outpatient centers before. Steve Mims, administrator here, had been eyeballing Elko for a while, noticing we needed a choice. Once the hospital bought Elko Diagnostic you had no choice.”

Cambra said radiologists from the group rotate to carry out on-site procedures such as biopsies.

“A radiologist comes up and we do procedures for two days.”

Besides their successful five-year service record, the company is also moving forward as a health care provider and will soon be leaving their original digs for a much larger space.

“We will be relocating and expanding. We are hoping that is going to happen in the first part of the first quarter next year.”