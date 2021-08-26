High Desert Imaging celebrates five years

ELKO – Five years ago High Desert Imaging opened their doors to this community and they have been going strong ever since.
“This is a milestone for us and we wanted to bring awareness that we have been serving the community for five years now,” said High Desert Imaging Operations Manager Jenn Cambra.
“Tahoe Carson Radiology are the owners and founders of HDI,” Cambra said. “They have owned outpatient centers before. Steve Mims, administrator here, had been eyeballing Elko for a while, noticing we needed a choice. Once the hospital bought Elko Diagnostic you had no choice.”
Cambra said radiologists from the group rotate to carry out on-site procedures such as biopsies.
“A radiologist comes up and we do procedures for two days.”
Besides their successful five-year service record, the company is also moving forward as a health care provider and will soon be leaving their original digs for a much larger space.
“We will be relocating and expanding. We are hoping that is going to happen in the first part of the first quarter next year.”
The imaging facility is moving to the new Elko Community Health Center which is currently under construction within existing buildings at Sunrise Shopping Mall.
“We are in the process of training a second ultrasound tech,” Cambra said. “We are planning on having two ultrasound rooms. We are in the works for some new equipment which will speed up our ability to do scans faster. We are getting new MRI equipment and new state-of-the art x-ray equipment. Our new (MRI) scanner is going to be able to accommodate larger patients. We are going from a 60 cm to a 70 cm bore, what people call the tube or the tunnel.”
The company is now located at 976 Mountain City Highway in a building they share with A+ Total Care. The new location will allow for better parking options, according to Cambra.
“We will have our own reception area with a check-in station,” Cambra said.