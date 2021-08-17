High fire danger Tuesday, big drop in temperatures Wednesday

ELKO – All of northern Nevada is under a red flag warning Tuesday for increased fire danger due to gusty winds and low humidity.

Gusts up to 35 mph are expected along with relative humidity as low as 9%, according to the National Weather Service.

“A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.”

The warning expires at 11 p.m.

Elko County also was under an air quality alert Tuesday morning due to smoke from fires in surrounding states.

Winds could produce patchy, blowing dust.

The weather service is predicting a 10% chance of isolated thunderstorms Tuesday night in Elko and 20% on Wednesday night and Thursday.

High temperatures will drop by 20 degrees or more Wednesday and Thursday. Elko’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Temperatures will rebound into the lower to mid-80s on Friday and through the weekend. There is another chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

