High-speed internet coming to remote eastern Elko, White Pine County

MONTELLO – Remote households in eastern Elko and White Pine counties will be getting high-speed broadband service, thanks to a $2.3 million investment by USDA Rural Development.

The project will serve 273 households, seven farms and seven businesses, at a cost of about $8,000 per location.

Rural Development Nevada State Director Philip Cowee said this is one of many funding announcements in the first round of USDA’s ReConnect Pilot Program investments.

“Through USDA’s ReConnect Program, approximately 650 people in remote eastern Nevada will get access to broadband technology that will connect them to opportunities in education, health care and economic development,” Cowee said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities in deploying this critical infrastructure, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Beehive Telephone Company Inc. will use the $2.3 million grant to construct a fixed wireless system and three Fiber-to-the-Premises systems in a 229-square-mile area that includes Pilot Valley and Montello.