High-speed internet coming to remote eastern Elko, White Pine County

MONTELLO – Remote households in eastern Elko and White Pine counties will be getting high-speed broadband service, thanks to a $2.3 million investment by USDA Rural Development.
The project will serve 273 households, seven farms and seven businesses, at a cost of about $8,000 per location.
Rural Development Nevada State Director Philip Cowee said this is one of many funding announcements in the first round of USDA’s ReConnect Pilot Program investments.
“Through USDA’s ReConnect Program, approximately 650 people in remote eastern Nevada will get access to broadband technology that will connect them to opportunities in education, health care and economic development,” Cowee said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities in deploying this critical infrastructure, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
Beehive Telephone Company Inc. will use the $2.3 million grant to construct a fixed wireless system and three Fiber-to-the-Premises systems in a 229-square-mile area that includes Pilot Valley and Montello.
“Nevadans in our rural communities deserve access to quality broadband internet connections,” said U.S. Sens Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada. “We applaud the USDA for awarding this grant and will continue working to ensure that access to broadband does not become a barrier for Nevadans to obtain quality health care, education and jobs.”
Congress set up the funding In March 2018, authorizing $600 million to USDA to expand broadband infrastructure and services in rural America.
“These grants, loans and combination funds enable the federal government to partner with the private sector and rural communities to build modern broadband infrastructure in areas with insufficient internet service,” stated this week’s announcement. “Insufficient service is defined as connection speeds of less than 10 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 1 Mbps upload.”
In December 2019, Agriculture Secretary Perdue announced USDA will be making available an additional $550 million in ReConnect funding in 2020. USDA will make available up to $200 million for grants, up to $200 million for 50/50 grant/loan combinations, and up to $200 million for low-interest loans. The application window for this round of funding opened Jan. 31, 2020. Applications for all funding products will be accepted in the same application window, which will close on March 16, 2020.