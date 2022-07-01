High-speed pursuits end in numerous vehicle, drug charges

On July 1, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., officers from the EPD Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) observed a suspicious vehicle traveling through a neighborhood in Northwest Elko.

CSU Officers ran the license plate and found it was stolen from a victim in Winnemucca NV.

CSU Officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, described as a GMC Duramax flatbed truck.

The driver of the truck initially pulled over, but then fled at a high rate of speed.

CSU and EPD Patrol Officers gave chase and after a brief pursuit, the suspect vehicle became disabled by getting stuck on a dirt hill near Khoury Lane.

The driver fled on foot, however a female passenger, identified as 39-year-old Amber Marie Smith was detained by officers.

Other officers chased the driver, who entered a garage of a residence and stole a Ford pickup that was parked with the keys in it.

A second brief pursuit ensued with speeds reaching 90 mph.

Officers elected to reduce their speeds and create distance in an effort to get the suspect driver to slow down.

Officers lost the vehicle for a brief time, but found it parked near Meadow Ridge Drive.

Officers determined the suspect driver was 31-year-old George Smith and he resided on Meadow Ridge Drive.

Officers located George Smith hiding on the roof of his residence.

George Smith was taken into custody.

Officers obtained a search warrant for George Smith's truck.

In a subsequent execution of the search warrant, CSU Officers located suspected methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl pills, materials used to weigh and package illicit narcotics and cash.

George Smith was booked on possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, trafficking a controlled substance, residential burglary, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a motor vehicle, felony eluding and obstructing.

Amber Smith was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

No one was injured during this incident.

The EPD Crime Suppression Unit is a specific enforcement unit within the Elko Police Department. The mission of CSU is to focus on specific crime trends, including property crimes and solving those problems through crime analysis and focused enforcement.

Amber Smith's bail was listed at $5,000, but no bail was given in the bookings for George Smith.

