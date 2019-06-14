BAKER – Baker Creek Campground in Great Basin National Park is closed until further notice.
High water has damaged the road into the campground, the National Park Service reported Friday. Crews are working to clear the road and repair damage.
With warming temperatures, a wet spring, and greater than 170 percent of normal snowpack in the mountains, waters are flowing high and swift.
“Please use extreme caution when walking, fishing or hiking near any streams,” stated the park service. “The water levels are very high and still rising. Fast moving water is dangerous. Children should be closely supervised and stay away from streams. Keep pets on leashes away from streams.”
Areas in and around the park could experience flooding and damaged roads over the next few weeks.
Flooding along the Humboldt River is also creating problems west of Elko. The Nevada Department of Transportation reported Friday that it would be closing State Route 795 in Winnemucca because water is undermining the road surface.
