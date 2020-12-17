Highland Manor vaccinations slated in January

ELKO – Elko’s nursing home and staff will be among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccinations the first of the year.

The first of two clinics is scheduled the first week of January to administer two doses of the vaccine to Highland Manor skilled nursing patients and Highland Inn assisted living residents.

Highland is partnering with CVS Pharmacy for the vaccinations, said Drew Banford, nursing home administrator.

“They have given us the soft date of Jan. 4 and 5, but it will be confirmed as it gets closer,” he said. “I think Pfizer most likely, but that has not been confirmed.”

The second dose of the vaccine is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 25 and 26.

Residents living in the Highland Estates apartments are not part of the program, Banford said.

“We would have loved for them to be covered, but the Estates are not an in-patient model. They are in an apartment complex, so they would be on a different tiered program.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The vaccinations are not mandatory, and Highland is informing families with the latest information “so they can help make decisions with their loved ones to receive the vaccine.”