ELKO -- The 102nd Elko County Fair held over the Labor Day weekend concluded after an event-packed four days of celebration, starting with the parade Friday morning that afterwards opened all the Fair events.

Last year’s Fair was noted for temperatures near record heat with each day being over100 degrees. In contrast, this year each day was below normal highs and Sunday had record rainfall that cancelled the last five races because of lightning and sloppy track conditions. Two of these races were run on Sunday.

The cooler days were more enjoyable for many of the Fair’s visitors to see the home arts exhibits, the youth animal show and sale, the horse races or the stock horse competition, and the branding contests.

Cori Rainwater is the superintendents of the Home Art Department and Adrianne George is the assistant. The Home Art Department includes exhibits of handmade crafts, quilts, needlework, sewing, knitting, crocheting, canning, baking, photography, fine art, flowers, and garden produce. This year new categories were added, diamond art, broke out woodworking and metalworking with more specific categories because of increased popularity.

There was a total of 332 exhibitors that entered 1,824 items; each exhibitor could enter up to 10 items for a $7 entry fee. The online registration was more utilized as well as the extended hours to hand in the exhibits. The Home Arts Department this year received lots of good feedback on the new online registration and they are working on streamlining this process further.

The Elko County Fair Board also sponsored the Youth Livestock Show and Sale. Beef, sheep, goats and chickens were shown and judged, in their respective classes, for conformation and finish. In the Livestock sale, there were 26 steers that sold for an average of $6.85 with a weight limit of 1,250 pounds. The Grand Champion steer was raised by Cade Sampson and sold for $7.00 a pound to Nevada Gold Mines. The Reserve steer was raised by Paisley Small and sold for $7.75 a pound to Advantage Veterinary and Cattlemen’s Livestock.

There were 16 market lambs in the sale for an average of $26.69 a pound. The Grand Champion was raised by Charleigh Fender and sold for $30.00 per pound to the Star Hotel. The Reserve raised by Denton Allen sold for $26.00 per pound and was purchased by Kinross Gold Mine.

The nine goats sold in the sale averaged $1,222.22 per animal. The Grand Champion Market Goat was shown by Khloe DelRio and sold for $1,800 to Ruby Mountain Spring Water. The Reserve was shown by Allie Preston and purchased by Les Schwab Tire Center for $1,300.

The chickens were sold in pens of two, and both pens sold for $1,200.

The Elko County Fair was begun in 1920 and has continued yearly, except for two years. This Labor Day weekend, the Elko County Fair celebrated 102 years of a tradition for family, friends and out of town folks to meet.

According to Jan Petersen, local historian, for the first seven years of the Fair, the Fair Board struggled to find a permanent site for the event. The Fair was hosted at the Garcia Rodeo Grounds on the east edge of Elko and even once in Wells. During that time, the Fair was cancelled twice, once due to an outbreak of hoof-and-mouth disease, and once to save money for the construction of permanent facilities.

That conservatism paid off, as the City of Elko acquired part of the old China Ranch in 1927, and the Fair was first held later that year at its current site. The Fair Board invested $34,000 in 1927 and 1928 to develop the facility approximately $450,000 in today’s money – and has continued to expand the facility and produce the Fair every year in the 102 years since.