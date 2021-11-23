Highway Patrol releases photos of fatal crash

ELKO – Friday’s fatal crash south of Wendover was the 32nd such incident investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Northern Command so far this year.

Lee’s Discount Liquor CEO Kenneth Lee, 53, was the 37th person to die on Nevada highways in the region, according to NHP.

Lee was driving south on U.S. Highway 93A when his Dodge Caravan crossed the centerline about 28 miles south of Wendover. A northbound pickup towing a flatbed trailer attempted to avoid the collision by steering onto the shoulder, but was sideswiped by the van.

The male driver and passenger in the pickup sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Lee was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected by the impact, according to NHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lee served as CEO of the franchise that was founded in the early 1980s by his father Hae Un Lee, who died in late August from pancreatic cancer, Fox5 News in Las Vegas reported. He is survived by his wife and three children.

While many fatal crashes have occurred on U.S. Highway 93, this one was on an alternate stretch extending from Wendover south to Lage’s Junction, where it connects with the main highway leading to Ely and Las Vegas.

