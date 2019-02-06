ELKO – Speed limit: 80 mph. Not 85. Not 90.
The Nevada Highway Patrol doesn’t want higher speed limits to mean less safety on the freeways.
“With the recent increase of the speed limit on additional sections of Interstate 80 in Nevada from 75 miles per hour to 80 miles per hour, we want to advise the motoring public that the Nevada Highway Patrol will be strictly enforcing the 80 miles per hour speed limit,” the agency announced.
In the upcoming days, weeks and months troopers of the Nevada Highway Patrol will focus greater attention on the enforcement of speed limits, vehicles not utilizing headlights when required, and drivers and passengers who fail to wear seatbelts.
Also with an eye on safety, the highway patrol advises that the use of headlights during daylight hours can improve visibility and reduce the chances of being in a traffic crash. On certain highways in Nevada, such as sections of U.S. 93, headlight use is required by law at all times.
Seat belt use does save lives, according to NHP. “As soon as you sit in your vehicle, please buckle up and check that all the passengers in your vehicle are seat-belted in too. Seat belts are the single most effective safety technology in the history of the automobile.”
“We also want to remind you to be aware of your surroundings and changing weather conditions. Make sure your windshield wipers are in good condition and your vehicle has plenty of windshield wiper fluid. In hazardous driving conditions do not activate your vehicle’s cruise control.”
“The Nevada Highway Patrol is asking you to drive safely and obey the traffic laws that are in place to keep you safe. Thank you for your cooperation in making Nevada’s highways safe for everyone.”
What? , I am sorry I was doing 140 mph pass a state trooper presently netflixing but it is nice to set your cruise at 140 and forget about it. The single speed trap in Elko,NV is widely know to everyone, I was from Michigan and know about the single speed a month before I got there. This is really very funny.
