Highway projects making headway

ELKO —In spite of delays, the construction of passing lanes on U.S. Highway 93 between Wells and Jackpot is gaining momentum, as Nevada Department of Transportation District 3 has received a low-bid for the project.
NDOT District 3 Engineer Boyd Ratliff said Friday that the bidding on the project was opened Sept. 10, with Granite Construction, of Watsonville, Ca., placing a low bid of $8,841,841. The work will be limited between Elko County mile-post 101 through mile-post 107 and include both northbound and southbound passing lanes.
“They are the low bid and we are moving to award,” he said.
Once the contract is finalized, work can finally begin.
“Based on the time of year, most likely, they will just do minor work between now and when the snow flies, and then as soon as it thaws out in the spring, the construction should be in full swing,” he said.
The past decade has brought a significant increase of truck traffic on U.S. 93 between Jackpot and Wells, which Ratliff says NDOT attributes to the economic development within the Twin Falls area of Idaho during that time.
“As a result, what we see is a lot of platooning with vehicles and people trying to pass slow moving semi-trucks when they shouldn’t,” he said.
Ratliff told the Free Press last year that the U.S. Highway 93 project was a “number one priority for road projects in Elko County.”
Ratliff said then that while the first phase of construction for the project was expected to begin this year, it could be postponed until 2021.
Elko County Commissioner Cliff Eklund said during a 2019 Regional Transportation Commission Meeting, that the portion of Highway 93 is, “a very dangerous stretch of road.”
Other projects that were addressed this summer include replacing a bumpy section of concrete on Interstate 80 near the Deeth area west of Wells. Ratliff said the project was completed this summer.
“We rubblized the concrete and paved it with asphalt after,” he said.
Road and Highway Builders completed the project after submitting a low-bid of $16,373,373.
Ratliff said asphalt is easier to maintain and typically has a longer lifespan in the Northeast Nevada region, partly due to poor aggregates in the concrete.
“We also see asphalt perform better in the winter time because it has a higher surface temperature so we don’t get icing up and things like that as much,” he said.
Another significant project nearing completion is the construction of a truck climbing lane for eastbound traffic going up to Pequop Summit on Interstate 80 east of Wells. There previously was a truck climbing lane on the other side of the summit for westbound traffic.
“That project, they are still working on some of the bridge decks, but all of the paving and the widening and the additional climbing lanes on Pequop Summit have been constructed,” Ratliff said.
The contract for this project has been awarded to W.W. Clyde & Co., of Utah. The cost of the project is $31.3 million.
For more information about NDOT projects and programs, visit www.nevadadot.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.