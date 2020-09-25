Highway projects making headway

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO —In spite of delays, the construction of passing lanes on U.S. Highway 93 between Wells and Jackpot is gaining momentum, as Nevada Department of Transportation District 3 has received a low-bid for the project.

NDOT District 3 Engineer Boyd Ratliff said Friday that the bidding on the project was opened Sept. 10, with Granite Construction, of Watsonville, Ca., placing a low bid of $8,841,841. The work will be limited between Elko County mile-post 101 through mile-post 107 and include both northbound and southbound passing lanes.

“They are the low bid and we are moving to award,” he said.

Once the contract is finalized, work can finally begin.

“Based on the time of year, most likely, they will just do minor work between now and when the snow flies, and then as soon as it thaws out in the spring, the construction should be in full swing,” he said.

The past decade has brought a significant increase of truck traffic on U.S. 93 between Jackpot and Wells, which Ratliff says NDOT attributes to the economic development within the Twin Falls area of Idaho during that time.

“As a result, what we see is a lot of platooning with vehicles and people trying to pass slow moving semi-trucks when they shouldn’t,” he said.