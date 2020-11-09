Highway safety programs underway

CARSON CITY – Nevada Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are stepping up their seat belt enforcement efforts through Nov. 21.

Along with the “Click It or Ticket” program, the highway patrol and state transportation department are reminding motorists to drive attentively, slow down and move over for traffic response vehicles during National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week, held Nov. 9-15.

“Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash,” stated NHP. “Between 2014 and 2018, 354 fatalities and 337 fatal unbelted vehicle occupant crashes occurred on Nevada roadways. ... Wearing your seat belt properly and being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle.”

There are approximately 50,000 reported crashes on Nevada roads every year. Traffic incidents are the primary cause of death for police officers and emergency medical responders nationwide.

To help keep drivers, incident victims and first responders safe, Nevada traffic incident response partners remind motorists that Nevada law has long required drivers to slow down, proceed with caution, and if possible, move to the far lane when passing a vehicle(s) pulled over on the side of the road with lights on.

Since 2017, an updated law requires drivers to do the same for NDOT and other road work vehicles with flashing amber or non-flashing blue lights on.

