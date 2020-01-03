Hill to run against Porter in Department 1 judge's race

ELKO – Public Defender Kriston Hill has announced her intention to run for District Judge, Department 1 against incumbent Judge Nancy Porter.

Hill said she is challenging Porter because of “significant delays” in processing criminal proceedings and civil cases, stated a release from her campaign on Friday.

An Elko County native, Hill cited her experience as former Judge Mike Memeo’s law clerk, saying it made her aware of how busy the courts are and how an efficient and effective court should be run.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Hill is accustomed to a massive caseload that is mostly deadline driven,” her campaign stated.

Hill graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2005 with a political science degree and attended Thomas M. Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan, earning her juris doctorate two years later.

She was admitted to the bar in 2010 and was appointed to lead the Elko County Public Defenders’ Office in 2015.

She has received recognition for her efforts, becoming the first recipient of the Andrew J. Puccinelli award for pro bono excellence in 2012, and has been honored three times by Nevada Legal Services for providing free legal services to low-income individuals.

Love 14 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3