 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

'Historic' wet surge coming north through Nevada

  • 0
Flash flood watch
NWS

ELKO -- A “historic” surge of monsoon moisture is spreading across the Silver State today, according to the National Weather Service.

“To put this moisture into context this is at 200 to 300 percent of normal, placing it comfortably at historic levels,” forecasters said. The greatest threat from flash flooding is across central Nevada and Nye County, where over one inch of rain is expected in places through Tuesday.

“Although overall rainfall along and north of I-80 will be lower than in central Nevada, there is still potential localized flash flooding in the heavier thunderstorms,” the weather service said.

The surge of moisture is expected to continue for most of the week, with multiple rounds of showers and storms expected. It comes during what is normally the driest time of the year, and while Elko is running 2 inches short of its water year average.

People are also reading…

The flood watch extends from Southern Nevada up through Nye, White Pine, Eureka, Lander and Elko counties.

In the event of flash flooding on roadways, the weather service advises motorists to not attempt to drive around or through ponding water. “Just 6 inches of running water can knock over an adult, and at 12 inches in depth can float a car,” weather officials said.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Swimming pool, arena are priorities for rec and events center

Swimming pool, arena are priorities for rec and events center

Once constructed, the events center would book various events throughout the year, including four equestrian events, one major trade show, six concerts and one family event, in addition to local events such as the Silver State Stampede, Elko County Fair and Mining Expo.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kentucky reeling from deadly, devastating floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News