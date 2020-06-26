Historical marker commemorates 1st woman suffrage convention in Nevada

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, Price explained that a public celebration of the marker is scheduled for next year on July 4, 2021. She hopes that many Nevadans will make the trip to Battle Mountain to join in that celebration next year.

The historic marker is part of a national network of sites on the National Votes for Women Trail. The Trail, a project of the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites (NCWHS.org), identifies the many locations across the country that were integral to the woman suffrage movement. The project also makes these historic markers accessible on a mobile friendly website to be easily searched by location, the names of suffragists, and a variety of other useful criteria.

Three such sites have already been installed in Nevada, according to Dr. Joanne Goodwin, NCWHS Board Member and Professor of History at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “With the installation of the Battle Mountain marker, women’s suffrage sites are now officially marked in the State Capitol, Las Vegas, Tonopah and Battle Mountain,” explained Dr. Goodwin. “This project has benefited from the efforts of women and men across this State who have been enthusiastically commemorating the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment.”