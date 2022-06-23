History, comedy and crafts this weekend

Cruise over to Wendover for a tour of Historic Wendover Airfield on Saturday, June 25. The guided tour begins at 10 a.m. MDT at the Wendover Airport. Tickets are $45 per person. Explore the atomic bomb loading pit, bomb storage bunkers, mess hall, fire station, barracks, Norden Bombsight Building, officer’s mess hall, B-29 “Enola Gay” hangar and the hospital facilities. Lunch will be provided midway through the tour. Meet at the Brinkman Club/Museum just north of the control tower at 9:45 a.m. The tour will last approximately 4 1/2 to 5 hours.

The Elko County Library will start their summer reading program from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25. Enjoy games, crafts and a sweet treat. Everyone is invited to the party.

Join Southern Nevada Conservancy Visitor Guide Dr. Steven Owens in a presentation at the California Trail Center about western forts and outposts from the time of the trail. The talk will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Learn about the history of forts and especially Fort Halleck. Fort Halleck operated near the northwestern base of the Ruby Mountains during the closing days of the California Trail. The event is free, but the Trail Center asks participants to pre-register online. Also enjoy a nature walk at the center with Glenn Reynolds beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26.

The Punch Bowl in Elko presents “Highway to Hilarity” at 7 p.m. June 25 at 449 Railroad St. Buc Seng is the host and comedians Wes Alexander, Eric Swalm, Stormy Hallahan, Jared Scott, Kayla Stone and Cheyenne Jackson will entertain the crowd. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The always popular Lamoille Country Fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26 in Lamoille Grove. This is the 47th annual event and is sure to please everyone who attends. “We will have 127 food and vendor booths,” said Lamoille Women’s Club member Susan Goddard. Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy old-fashioned, homemade ice cream and waffles, snow cones, dole whip and funnel cakes. For the more savory options, check out the Indian tacos, pupusas, gorditas, homemade tamales, hot dogs, and much more. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office will have its mounted patrol at the fair. Come out to see them and their well-trained horses. “We expect 10,000 people,” Goddard said. “There is plenty of parking and a shuttle service.”

