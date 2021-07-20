California Trail Center to reopen

ELKO — The California Trail Interpretive Center is reopening Thursday after being closed for more than 15 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Operating hours will initially be Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Moving forward, safety protocols and phased facility maintenance completion will be re-evaluated and adjusted as needed to meet the goal of being opened full-time again as soon as possible.

“We are excited to offer this initial partial re-opening to the Elko area and the public as we further transition and align our staffing and capacity with programming and much needed facility related repairs,” said BLM Elko District Manager Gerald Dixon. “I want to thank our current staff and partners for their resilience and mobility as we advance with and grow center-specific and community programming.”

Center staff will continue to operate in a COVID-safe manner, adhering to Centers for Disease Control guidance and recommendations from federal, state and local public health authorities. CTIC staff and volunteers will sanitize the center and exhibits first thing in the morning and conduct touch up sanitation once every two hours.