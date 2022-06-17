California Trail Days schedule

ELKO – The California Trail Interpretive Center is hosting the 17th annual California Trail Days pioneer re-enactment this Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The family friendly event is open to everyone. Located eight miles west of Elko on I-80, Hunter exit 292 and as always admission is free.

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the pioneer encampment and Shoshone summer camp while experiencing black powder demonstrations, wagon rides and a Pioneer Dance with live music on Saturday night. Young visitors can learn how to shoot a bow, throw an axe, how to play pioneer games and the opportunity to become a California Trail Center Junior Ranger. The weekend will also be the premier of Owyhee Combined School art exhibit, which showcases the art of Owyhee youth that will be displayed through October 2022.

“We’re excited to bring back the Center’s largest annual event for the first time since 2019,” said Park Manager Paul Brownlee. “This event will have something for everyone and will kick off a summer full of events and programming.”

Programming will be held throughout the event including the following:

10 a.m. Mural Art Walk

11 a.m. Gold Rush Songs with Hank Cramer

11 a.m. Flint, Steel & Fire

12 p.m. Anatomy of a Wagon

12:30 p.m. Black Powder Demonstration

1 p.m. Spanish Guided Tours

2 p.m. Juneteenth: A Celebration of African Americans Out West

3 p.m. Frontier Songs with Hank Cramer

1 p.m. Soldiering at Fort Ruby – Saturday Only!

1 p.m. Emigrant Descriptions of Elko Valley –Sunday Only!

7 p.m. Pioneer Dance with Live Music – Saturday Only!

For more information call Thomas Valencia or CTIC Information at 775-738-1849 www.californiatrailcenter.org/

