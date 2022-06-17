Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

June 12, 1897: A match game of baseball, for a purse of $100, was played in Battle Mountain last Monday and resulted in a score of 15 to 10 in favor of the Battle Mountain nine. The game was hotly contested and up to the seventh inning the Elko boys were in the lead. After the game, the Elko boys were shown the sights of the town and in the evening a grand ball was given in their honor, the festivities not winding up until the train arrived from the west at an early hour Tuesday morning. The members of the Elko club, not withstanding their defeat, had a grand time, and say that they were royally treated.

** This morning at about 3:30 o’clock the citizens of Tuscarora were aroused by the ringing of the fire bell. The Dexter hoisting works were enveloped in flames before the fire company could get the water on the building, and the works were entirely destroyed. Hugh Bowman, the night engineer, had been absent in the boiler room only about 15 or 20 minutes, and when he came up the steps into the engine room he could not enter on account of the intense heat. He gave the alarm but it was useless. Whether it caught from a lamp or candle, or was the work of a fire-bug, is unknown. It will cause a few men to be laid off for about ten days.

100 YEARS AGO

June 12, 1922: At a recent meeting of the Elko County Fair Association, it was decided to hold the fair during September. The rodeo association submitted a proposal to locate the event at the rodeo grounds this year. A women’s committee was appointed as it was realized what a very valuable adjunct their exhibits are to a successful fair.

June 14, 1922: Time was when Elko county was a large mining center; the day of the miner rather dwindled away giving place to the wide diversity of livestock as its potent factor for recognition as a wealth producer, and still we find that old Elko is right there, when the values from its mines are taken into consideration today. After three score years of activity, Elko county is found in the front rank of mineral production in a wonderful mining producing state, with the brightest of futures still before it for many years to come.

June 16, 1922: Tomorrow has been selected for a hike that will be led by Jack Greiser and Bonnie McBride when a pilgrimage will be made to Lamoille canyon by the Boy Scouts. Scouts are requested to come equipped with fishing tackle, for some time will be spent in luring the speckled beauties from the streams in that vicinity. The scouts making tomorrow’s trip are: Edwin Brown, Hilary Kling, Clinton Rice, Milo Taber, Stephen Cornish, Gerald Scott, George Sutherland, Caesar Bartorelli, Clyde Fields, Otto Rutledge, Joe Cook, Edwin Eager, George Rush, James Hay, Alex Hay, Raymond Sabala, Forrest Cudney and Wallace Taber.

75 YEARS AGO

June 13, 1947: Elko’s Official Family: The new city council of Elko was organized at a recent meeting. Members of the council and other officials attending were Councilman Karl Keppler, Councilman Bert McCuistion, City Engineer Joe Littlefield, City Clerk Loraine Paoletti, Mayor David Dota, Councilman R.C. Barnes, Councilman Al Vizina and City Manager Allen Carter.

June 14, 1947: Adolph Lipparelli, who has been working at a local retail business in Elko since his return from the Navy, has taken a position with the J.H. Caldwell Agency of the Occidental Life Insurance Company. Lipparelli will take up his duties on June 15 with an office here in Elko. He has been active in the Elks, Junior Chamber of Commerce, and the American Legion.

June 18, 1947: The Elko American Legion Reed Post No. 7, has a young commander. He is Ted Blohm, 21. His father, Walter Blohm, was commander of the post two years ago. It is believed that Ted may be the youngest post commander of the American Legion in the country.

50 YEARS AGO

June 13, 1972: Winners in the Elko Pitch, Hit and Throw competition held Saturday at Kump Field were: Brent Paul (9-year old), Gerald Beck (10), Lonnie Nutting (11), and Matt Diaz (12). There was a total of 34 entries in the event, sponsored by Elko Phillips 66 dealers and the Elko Jaycees.

June 16, 1972: An open house will be held tomorrow at the new Elko City Hall located at the city park. The mayor, members of the council and city employees will be on hand to give tours and answer questions about the new structure. Construction of the building began about a year ago under Don Knapp of Elko, general contractor.

June 17, 1972: A drill team of the Rainbow for Girls, Assembly 4, Elko, will present a precision drill in the Coliseum at Reno for Grand Assembly on Monday. Members of the team are Jane McCarty, drill captain, Natis Wiggins, Barbara Headley, Lois Gurr, Sally Tooley, Ginger Sylvester, Kari Wilde, Gail Wilde, Lynda Burns, Karen Harrington, Julie Brummell, Patti Olsen, Linda Smith, Laura Gardner, Cindy Paul, and Linda Errecart. Two drummers, Karrisa Homer and Lois Knight, will accompany the group.

25 YEARS AGO

June 16, 1997: A number of local students received their bachelor degrees and teacher certification from Sierra Nevada College at last month’s commencement ceremony in Incline Village. Sierra Nevada College, a private four-year institution, offers bachelor’s degrees in humanities and teacher certification through programs on the Great Basin College campus. The recent graduates include Nancy Altwater, Susan Baughman, Lynette Sloan, Karen Crawford-Hank, Fritche Lage, Marianne LaMorte, Leigh Ann Pemelton, Vera deArrieta, and Shannon Lee.

June 18, 1997: Five new instructors have been hired by Elko Aquatics at the Elko Municipal Swimming Pool. They include Nicole Nolan, Josh Brown, Michone Johnson, Sara Randall and Kevin Grider. The instructors recently completed 40 hours of training to be certified as water safety instructors. Elko Aquatics now features 13 qualified instructors for swim lessons. Pool manager Paul Rogers said that current swimming facilities are adequate for winter months, but the pool is over-crowded in the summer. “We need to build a bigger facility,” he said. “Sometimes in the summer this place is so crowded we have to turn people away. A new pool will be built, the question is just when, Rogers said. Current swimming facilities in Elko were built in 1969 and the pool opened in 1970.

If you can identify the Mystery Photo, call the Northeastern Nevada Museum at 775-738-3418, ext. 102 or email archives@museumelko.org.

