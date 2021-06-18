Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1896: An examination for entrance to the Elko County High School will be held in the High School rooms in Elko, beginning Monday, June 22d, 1896, at 9 o’clock a.m. Applicants or admission will be examined in the following studies: Reading, penmanship, orthography, geography, U.S. history, mental arithmetic, written arithmetic, grammar, and elementary physiology and hygiene. All applicants for admission must be present at the opening of the examination and will be required to attain an average of 85 per cent.
As soon as the brick are ready, Contractor Miller will commence work on the High School building.
An effort is being made to have the Silver party State convention held in Elko this year, and there should be no question about it. The Silver party leaders should concede that much to a county which cast the largest silver vote in the State two years ago. Elko has ample accommodations for a large number of delegates and is prepared to entertain them in good style. Two good hotels, besides plenty of rooms in private residences. The Depot Hotel dining room will seat at least 100 people, and the Commercial 50, so there is no excuse on that score. It is a good many years since Elko had a State convention and it is about time that the Great East was recognized.
100 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1921: The Elko invincible ball team met the Wells impregnables on foreign territory yesterday and brought home the bacon in form of Wells’ goat. The game, however, was well played before an enthusiastic crowd. The score was 5 to 2 for Elko. Wines pitched a good game for Wells, but at no time did Manning allow the home team to be in danger.
June 15, 1921: Can’t someone kick up a little trouble just to keep Justice Ben Armstrong company? It has come to be such a law-abiding community that the justice court is empty from sunrise to sunset except for an occasional floater, five of which were sent on their way this morning.
June 17, 1921: The city commissioners at their meeting last Wednesday night decided that all residences in the city must be connected up with the sewer system, and all vaults and privies will be eliminated. The action grew out of a complaint of impurity in city water, and although the water has been declared pure the commissioners have decided to eliminate any cause for future complaints.
75 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1946: The new Hunter theatre building will be completed August 15 if present plans continue on schedule, according to Jack Hunter. Plans are being made to bring stars from Hollywood for the opening night. Searchlights will be used to mark the premier showing at the new theatre.
June 17, 1946: Elko citizens paid tribute to the flag of the United States of America in an impressive annual Flag Day ceremony, Friday night, which was sponsored by the Elks lodge of this city. The ceremony was held at the softball field before one of the largest crowds in the history of the event. Alexander Puccinnelli, district attorney and past exalted ruler of the Elks lodge, presented an American flag to Judge Milton B. Badt as a feature of the event. Veteran Drum Corps members paraded around town before marching out to the softball field where they joined with a flag procession to march around the field. A mixed band, led by John Tellaisha followed and marched up to the grandstand where they played “America.” Frank E. Walther, exalted ruler of the Elks, led the audience in a salute to the flag which was followed by “The Star Spangled Banner” played by the band.
50 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1971: Revival of the Rio Tinto Mine near Mountain City as a copper producer is planned later this year by the Cliffs Copper Corp. of Rifle, Colo. The old mine was in production from 1932 until 1947; and the new venture anticipates a ten-year program of renewed production.
June 18, 1971: The Elko police department’s “bug,” a Cushman 110, has been patrolling the downtown area looking for vehicles parked overtime in designated parking zones. The policeman marks the rear tire of a parked vehicle and returns after one or two hours, depending upon the time limit of the parking zone, to see if the vehicle is in the same parked position. Motorists this week must have seen the “bug” coming because no citations – with a $2 fine – were issued.
June 19, 1971: Towering billows of black smoke yesterday evening marked the site of the city dump grounds in a scene that is scheduled to become a thing of the past, according to city officials. The municipal budget for the coming year calls for the start of a landfill program at the dump grounds, which will put an end to the burning that fills the valley around Elko with smoke.
25 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1996: Carolyn Glaser, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Steve Glaser of Elko, is getting ready to compete in the Miss Nevada Pageant on Saturday in Reno. Glaser plans to perform a song and dance routine from the Broadway musical “Hello Dolly” in the talent section of the contest. During her interview, she’ll discuss volunteerism, her platform issue. T’resa Alzugaray of Elko will also take part in the pageant to present the Jackie Meeks Community Service Award. The late Mrs. Meeks, a long-time Elko resident, was a patron of the Miss Elko and the Miss Nevada Pageants. Alzugaray was the recipient of the award last year and has been asked to return and make the presentation to this year’s winner.
June 17, 1996: Helicopter surveys in April found only 28 sheep in Ruby Mountains side canyons where 80 to 100 usually roam, said Larry Gilbertson, Nevada Division of Wildlife supervising biologist. “We’re not positive yet, but there’s a lot of indications” of a die-off, Gilbertson said. An analysis from a lung-tissue sample revealed that the animal had died of paturella, which causes pneumonia. “It’s discouraging because if they’re really knocked that far back, it’s kind of like starting over,” Gilbertson said of the Ruby population.
June 18, 1996: Members of the Humboldt Highroads group for the Oregon-California Trails Association have been installing historical markers in preparation for a series of four-wheel-drive tours planned this summer to mark the 150th anniversary of the Hastings-Donner Cutoff. The Hastings Cutoff carried emigrants of 1846 and gold-rushers of 1849-50 through eastern Nevada toward California.