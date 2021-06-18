Rewrite: News from past issues

June 17, 1946: Elko citizens paid tribute to the flag of the United States of America in an impressive annual Flag Day ceremony, Friday night, which was sponsored by the Elks lodge of this city. The ceremony was held at the softball field before one of the largest crowds in the history of the event. Alexander Puccinnelli, district attorney and past exalted ruler of the Elks lodge, presented an American flag to Judge Milton B. Badt as a feature of the event. Veteran Drum Corps members paraded around town before marching out to the softball field where they joined with a flag procession to march around the field. A mixed band, led by John Tellaisha followed and marched up to the grandstand where they played “America.” Frank E. Walther, exalted ruler of the Elks, led the audience in a salute to the flag which was followed by “The Star Spangled Banner” played by the band.