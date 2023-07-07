125 YEARS AGO

July 2, 1898: George Russelll has purchased the interest of J. R. Bradley in the firm of Russell & Bradley.

------

Four trainloads of Garat Bros.’ cattle will be shipped East from Iron Point on the 5th of next month.

------

The voting contest for the most popular young lady in Elko, at the Oliver company’s show, resulted in Miss Sophie Walther being awarded the $25 diamond ring. The vote stood: Sophie Walther, 1050; Alice Lowe, 566; Nellie Sheehan, 383. Seymour Jacobs received the prize – a pair of corsets – for the homeliest man in town.

100 YEARS AGO

July 6, 1923: The Elkoites who spent the Fourth at Mountain City included Dr. and Mrs. Shaw, Mrs. Rae Cunningham, Misses Corrine Locke and Louise Grubnan, and Morley and Gordon Griswold; Misses Isabel Griswold and Geraldine Helfrich and Bernard Mein and Milton Badt.

------

We do not sell you a Goodyear Tire and forget you. If we did, we’d lose the right to serve as the authorized Goodyear dealer. We are pledged to see that you get out of the Goodyear Tires you buy from us every mile of the thousands built into them at the factory. – NEWMAN-WARREN CO.

------

Constable McFarlane is tightening up on the enforcement of the laws regarding the operation of motor vehicles in the city of Elko. Through the untiring efforts of Mr. McFarlane, speeding up and down the streets of the city, which for some time proceeded unchecked, has shown a gradual decline since arrests and fines have been the inevitable result of speed exceeding the limit set by the statutes.

75 YEARS AGO

July 3, 1948: Elko county ranks second in the state in the purchase of U. S. security bonds in the current security loan campaign. Figures for the period ending June 24 released by Elmer R. Berg, stat director, reveal that citizens of Elko County have purchased a total of $142,976 in series # and G bonds. Only Washoe County exceeds this total.

July 6, 1948: Elko’s honorary mayor, Bing Crosby, topped all male performers in salaries of the year with a $325,000 intake. Ranking with Crosby at the top of the money-earners heap was Betty Grable, who was the number one-woman breadwinner.

------

Elko last night pulled down the curtain on one of the calmest Fourth of July holidays in the city’s history, according to Chief of Police Percy Lanouette. To mark what was otherwise a perfect day at bat for the local police, only five persons operated outside the bounds of propriety in the eyes of the law. Over the three-day weekend two persons were picked up for drunkenness, two more on charges of disturbing the peace, and a fifth person was given the choice of parting with sixty dollars or being a non-paying guest for 30 days at the county jail for the little matter of failing to pay a local inn keeper for vittles consumed.

50 YEARS AGO

July 2, 1973: Juan Vicandi of Elko won his third consecutive North American Basque Championship in the weight pulling contest during the 10th National Basque games Saturday at the Elko county Fairgrounds. Vicandi pulled the 1,400 pound cement block for a total of 40 feet, eight inches. He also won the sheep hooking and the granite ball lift contests.

July 3, 1973: Construction of the Lamoille Canyon Road is progressing on schedule, with most of the road constructed to grade, and graveling operations have started on the lower end, a Forest Service spokesman said, nothing that once graveling operations are completed, an oil seal coat will be applied and paving will be started.

July 6, 1973: Del Bieroth of the Ruby Mountain FFA Chapter at Elko High School attended a National FFA Conference in Washington D.C. last week.

July 7, 1973: Approximately 80 women of Elko County and vicinity were invited to the Oreana Room of the Ranchinn Motor Lodge at 10 a.m. on June 28, to pick up applications for the newly formed Elko General Hospital Auxiliary, according to Jessie Purdy, publicity chairman for the group.

25 YEARS AGO

July 3, 1998: A display on the California Trail and a collection of fossils are two new permanent exhibits at Northeastern Nevada Museum. The fossils are appropriately located near the mastodon exhibit that opened last year. Elkoan Don Johns collected the specimens from various locations in the area. Geoge Bromm of Elko wrote up the data for the crinoids, graptolies, rugosa corals, bivalves, stickleback, brachiopods, ammonoids and other fossils. “I collected them; he put the names on them,” Johns said.

July 6, 1998: On a normal Sunday afternoon, John “Junior” Fong would be in the kitchen of Carlin’s Overland Bar & Bank Club Café preparing food, but yesterday, he was on top of the kitchen searching through rubble for his woks. The Overland Bar & Bank Club Café, 605 Main Street (Carlin), burned down Friday night from a grease fire while seven people were in the historic two-story building. “They were grilling a steak. It flared up and went through the hood,” said Carlin Fire Chief Will Johnston.