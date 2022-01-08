Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

January 2, 1897: Clover Valley: December 31, 1896: The old year will be buried under a foot of snow at midnight tonight.

Starr Valley: The ball given in Good Templars’ hall Christmas night was one of the most enjoyable social events of the season and a decided success in every particular. There were about fifty couples present, including the young with their sparkling eyes and rosy cheeks, and many old folks, some “with furrowed brows that woke full many a trace of care.” At precisely eight o’clock the Starr orchestra, composed of Wilson Armstrong, Will Goodale, Mrs. Goodale and Miss Maude Crosson, struck up the grand march, and the merry dancers fell into line and kept up the festivities until 12 o’clock, when a sumptuous supper was served and to which all did justice. After supper dancing was again indulged in until 2 o’clock, when the merry-makers departed for their homes.

L.E. Morgan is in receipt of something new in the way of horseshoes. It is called the “sure step” shoe and is a novelty in its way. There is a rim of rubber inserted on the bottom of the shoe which, is claimed, makes it easy on the horse’s foot when traveling over hard ground.

100 YEARS AGO

January 2, 1922: New Years passed off very quietly in Elko, although there was lots of moonshine in evidence, so it was reported. The officers were very lenient, and no arrests were made although quite a number of people were started homeward by the officers. The ”bull-pen” at the jail contained not a single guest, with the exception of a few floaters who were given a night’s free lodging.

January 4, 1922: Homer W. Andrae, who accompanied a shipment of horses to Fresno a couple of weeks ago, has returned and left this morning on the Tuscarora stage. He has a saddle horse at Deep Creek and will make the remainder of the trip on horseback as it is said that the snow is so deep past Aura that it is impossible for a team to get through.

January 6, 1922: While Contact has been in the limelight on account of its wonderful assays of inexhaustible veins of copper, and on account of the probable construction of a new railroad from this city to Wells. Attention has been temporarily diverted from Jarbidge, which is perhaps the richest gold camp, so far as future possibilities go, in the United States. But Jarbidge companies have been working along, installing electric machinery and getting marvelous results.

75 YEARS AGO

January 4, 1947: Brownies of Troop 11, held their first program recently at the Girl Scout house, under the direction of their leaders, Mrs. Pete Brust, Mrs. Paul Sawyer and Mrs. Jack Sutherland. Mothers and fathers and other members of the Brownie families were guests, and a Christmas theme was used, the program being followed by presentation of Brownie-made gifts – ash trays to the fathers and decorated memo pads to the mothers. The membership participating in the program included: Simone Young, Judy Wiggins, Priscilla Long, Gail Turner, Janet Bellinger, Rose Marie Olin, Arlene Maughan, Barbara Parker, Nancy Sutherland, Joyce Trone, Ruth Botsford, Gwen Brown, Betty White, Janet Wise, Barbara Brust, Gale Sutherland and Renee Sawyer. The Brownies proudly wore the official uniform.

January 6, 1947: All of the county officers took their oath of office today. County Assessor W.M. Weather, Sheriff C.L. Smith, County Treasurer Gertrude Abbett, County Recorder Gertrude Eager, County Surveyor William Settlemeyer, District Attorney Alexander Puccinelli, County Commissioners W.W. Kane and George Kennedy were sworn in by County Clerk Mae E. Caine.

January 8, 1947: Athletics at the Elko high school, with particular emphasis upon the possibilities of football, were the subject of a talk by Willard “Speed” Weaver before members of the Elko Rotary club today. Weaver told his listeners that football prospects are constantly being discussed at the high school, that the board of education and officials in charge of the school are in favor of it. Only a dirt field is available now and Weaver said he would not put a team on it, as he feels the protection of the boys should come first. He also said the location of the field is an immediate problem. It should run north and south, he said and will have to be constructed to coincide with plans being made for the hospital and home for the aged. He stressed the fact that it should be modern in all respects, with a good track around it. There should be a 220 yard straight-away and this, too, presents a problem. “We have also considered whether we should have a 6 or 11 man team”, he said. Even though he brought all these problems up, the high school coach emphasized the fact that efforts are being made to have football in the school as rapidly as possible.

50 YEARS AGO

January 4, 1972: Elko’s first pizza (and submarine sandwich) shop will open tomorrow in the form of The Shoppe. The new eating establishment with its rustic atmosphere, fireplace and stained glass windows is located at the Plaza Shopping Center. The Shoppe is owned and operated by Lyle Mumford of Elko and Gary Whitlock and Dino Smernish of Reno. All three have experience in the pizza and submarine sandwich business and have combined their knowledge to formulate their own special pizza recipe.

January 6, 1972: The Board of Directors of the Elko Federal Credit Union announced that the credit union office will open for business Monday at a new location in the First National Bank building. According to a spokesman for the credit union, increased business and new federal regulations pertaining to credit unions, office safety, burglar protection and fire controls influenced the move. The credit union was chartered in August,1960, with the facility first located on Railroad Street; and later moving to its present location in the Henderson Bank building.

January 7, 1972: Charles C. (Chuck) Armuth Jr., 35, has been hired by the City of Elko as assistant engineer and began work this week in that position, according to Jack Smales, city engineer. Armuth holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and attended the University of Utah and the University of Nevada, Reno. He is registered in Nevada as a land surveyor and a state water rights surveyor. Armuth, while attending Elko High School, was an all state football player and also participated in track. He graduated from Elko High in 1954. He and his wife, Mary Lou, have five children.

25 YEARS AGO

January 2, 1997: Commercial Glass took the team title, Charlie Brannen won the singles event, Charles See and Clay Anderson topped the doubles standings and Bill Wahlraven was the all-events winner in the Elko Bowling Association Championship Tournament. The event was held earlier this month at the Telescope Lanes. The winning team, Commercial Glass, consisted of Wahlraven, Rex Lish, Vern Koncher, Ray Smith and Justin Gillam.

January 8, 1997: When Rex Phillips talks about all the fun he had on New Year’s Eve, he’s referring to an unusual kind of fun. And when he talks about his Playmate, he’s talking bull! Phillips, 30, of Elburz, defeated 10 other bull riders to win the Reno Buck n’ Ball aboard a bull named Plus 100 Playmate. “It was surprising I rode him,” Phillips said. It was surprising for a couple of reasons. For one thing, Phillips, who began riding bulls at age 14, had not ridden since April while a broken leg and some broken ribs healed. For another, he had ridden this particular bull once before in Salinas, Kan. Phillips recalled his ride aboard Plus 100 Playmate lasted “about two seconds.” Playmate is one of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s top 15 bulls, he added.

