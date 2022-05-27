Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

May 21, 1897: Looks like old times to see four horse coaches leaving Elko every morning for Tuscarora and Gold Creek.

There was a lively runaway Monday noon. Miss Edith Taylor went to lunch in the delivery wagon of the E.T.M. Co. and forgot to tie the horse. A sudden clap of thunder made him think he was nearer brimstone than Piety hill, and he made tracks for the main street. He was in such a hurry that he made a short cut down the steep bluff, taking off a section of Mr. Brain’s fence and smashing the wagon out of shape. The horse was uninjured.

Clover Valley: Lost, strayed or stolen –one Frank Brown; left Tuttle’s Ranch before breakfast Thursday, May 20; when last seen was going South riding one horse and leading a horse with a small pack. Any one who captures him will get a prize; no reward required.

100 YEARS AGO

May 22, 1922: A realty deal of more than usual size and importance has been concluded in Elko with the transfer of the Charles Henderson residence and adjoining lots to John J. Hunter of Elko. The home of Senator Henderson, occupied at the present time by W.L. Sheeler, superintendent of the Catlin Shale Products company, is a large modern home of brick, with garage and tennis court, and very well situated on Idaho street. Together with the home there are twenty-three lots adjoining it and across the street close to the railroad.

May 24, 1922: Early yesterday evening Alvin McFarlane, Elko’s new constable, noticed that a number of motor cars appeared to be exceeding the town speed limit of 15 miles an hour. Three cars were tagged with notices to appear in court this morning.

May 25, 1922: A terrific wind storm, with a velocity of about fifty miles an hour, struck Wells at noon today, and at this writing, five p.m., the gale has not abated. All kinds of movable articles are mingled with dust and gravel and it is impossible to see buildings on the opposite side of the streets, and decidedly dangerous for anyone to venture out. Buildings are rocking like cradles, and several stovepipes and chimneys have been blown down. Considerable apprehension is felt for the safety of the buildings in the western part of town, where several piles of manure and other debris were set on fire on “clean-up day”, last Tuesday, and have since been smoldering. The wind has fanned them into roaring furnaces and sparks and burning fagots are being carried too close to the buildings for safety. An alarm has just been raised and gravel and dirt areas being hauled by the street committee and scattered over the burning rubbish.

75 YEARS AGO

May 23, 1947: A warning was issued to ranchers of Elko County today that parts of the surrounding rangelands have become extremely inflammable at an extraordinarily early date this year. William S. Hayes of the State Forester’s Office is in the county conducting fire fighting demonstrations and has recently completed an informal survey of the surrounding territory. He revealed that county ranchers and forest service agents can expect the worst fire season in many years unless adequate and proper fire prevention methods are employed. Hayes said today that the Clover Valley area near Wells, which was so severely burned in 1944, is again dangerously vulnerable to fire since it is covered with an inferior and highly flammable type of grass, known as cheat grass, which sprung up here after the 1944 blaze. Hayes urged that extreme caution be observed by drivers flipping lighted cigarettes out of car windows. Last year one-third of the brush and forest fire in the state were started in such a manner. The land west of Elko was also reported in the same condition.

May 26, 1947: Elko County clay is figuring in the fight against the grasshoppers which have invaded southern Oregon. The clay, found on the Q.D. Boyd ranch at South Fork, is being used as a base for the DDT spray being used to kill the pests, according to R.A. Kinne, Elko engineer, who has been interested in the development of this clay for many years. The clay, known as Elkonite, is thrown into a two per cent solution as a base for the DDT.

50 YEARS AGO

May 25, 1972: In a shuffle of position the Elko County School Board this week shifted several Elko county administrators and teachers from their present jobs to fill positions left vacant next year by the retirement or resignation of principals. Royal Orser, principal of the Wells schools, was named principal of Northside School and will replace Henry Berthiaume who is retiring. Kenneth Noble, present principal at Owyhee will replace Orser at Wells. Bob Call, a science teacher at Elko Junior High School will become the rural school principal, a position now held by Larry Cline, who has resigned; and Charles Borden, an English teacher a Wells, will replace Carl Benedict in Carlin.

May 27, 1972: The Spring Flower Show sponsored by the Elko Garden Club was recently held at the Northeastern Nevada Museum and the following winners were announced: Lena Blohm was awarded a silver bowl for the best arrangement; Charlotte Handwright also received a silver bowl for the best horticulture; and Donna Bellinger was presented a rosette ribbon for sweepstakes for receiving the most blue ribbons in the show.

25 YEARS AGO

May 23, 1997: Elko County School District trustees will hear a progress report on Spring Creek Middle School from Antoinette Cavanaugh on Tuesday inside the district conference room. Cavanaugh, now vice principal at Spring Creek High School, will be principal at Spring Creek Middle School when it opens its doors in September. She’s been busy working on a program for Elko County’s first middle school with input from parents and teachers.

May 24, 1997: Kevin Beckner hiked up the steep 18th fairway at Spring Creek Golf Course, and word started to spread through the gallery overlooking the green: The Spartans had clinched their first golf championship in school history. For good measure, Beckner captured the individual championship to put the icing on what turned out to be a 24-stroke Spring Creek victory in the NIAA/U.S. Bank of Nevada 3A State Golf Tournament. Joining Beckner on the championship team were Mike Drysdale, Nick Nelson, Dave Stewart, Justin Nelson and Kyle DeSomber.

