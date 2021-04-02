Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
March 28, 1896: The five Elko teachers will attend the State Teachers’ Institute at Reno.
April 1, 1896: Remember the Leap year dance at Freeman Hall next Friday evening. Tickets for the Leap year dance will be found on sale at the principal business houses in town.
April 1, 1896: Easter bonnets and stylish millinery can be found at the Sheehan Sisters. They have just unpacked one of the largest and best selected stocks of millinery goods ever brought to Elko. If you are out for something nice in the way of Easter goods, drop in and see what they have.
100 YEARS AGO
March 28, 1921: Last Saturday Miss Della Oldham was badly injured in a runaway accident when the horses on the Tuscarora stage coach started to run down the hill just north of the Park’s dinner station. Miss Oldham got aboard the stage at her home at Fox Springs, coming to Elko to spend Easter. As the stage started down the hill, one of the horses started to buck and in a few minutes the team started to run down the steep hill. Both the lines broke when the driver, Perry Chapman, attempted to check them, and told Miss Oldham to jump. She was bundled up in the seat beside the driver, and in jumping her foot got entangled in the robes, throwing her whole weight on the leg, when she went out over the side, snapping both bones. The driver stuck to the stage, but nearing the bottom of the hill was thrown, breaking his right ankle. A third passenger, who was unknown, had jumped from the rear of the stage and escaped unhurt. In going back to his companions, found both unable to walk and he went to the station. Mr. Eager immediately went after them and brought them to the station.
March 30, 1921: Joseph F. Triplett, one of the pioneers of Nevada and a resident of Elko county for more than forty years, passed away at noon today. He was eighty-seven years of age and was born in Kentucky, coming to Nevada in 1865. He was identified with the government of this county for many years in the early days, and was an officer who gained a record for fearlessness, and later in charge of the officers of the state livestockmen, when rustling and horsethieving was at its height. He was the father Editor Triplett of the Wells Herald.
75 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1946: Snow storage in the mountains, which feeds irrigation water into the Humboldt basin, was 102 per cent of normal when surveys were made on March 1. This snow was enhanced by the heavy, wet storm, which hit this section on Saturday. Reports on the recent storm, show that it was heaviest in the south. Lamoille reported a foot of snow, Ruby Valley from five to six inches, Wells from seven to eight inches, Jiggs eight, Lee six, Tuscarora three and North Fork 1.
April 1, 1946: Robley Burns, owner and operator of the Burns Funeral Home, announced today that Leo Lipparelli has become associated with him as an apprentice embalmer. Lipparelli was born and raised in Elko, attending schools here. During the war he served with the 108th Medical Battalion on New Guinea and the Philippines. He was in the service for more than three years.
April 2, 1946: Each month the Gregg Publishing Company furnishes to each high school graded test material in shorthand to be dictated at speeds from 60 to 140 words per minute. Each test consists of five minutes of dictation at the varying rates, and transcription on the typewriter. The following students earned awards on the March test: 100 words per minute class – Bette Getz, Lavon Shelton, Ethel Jones and Lillian Carrillo.
50 YEARS AGO
March 31, 1971: Organizational plans for a drive to establish a Delmo Andreozzi Fund to assist the family of an Elko man critically injured last week will be discussed at a meeting this evening at the Ranchinn Motor Lodge. Peggy Evans, spokesman for a “steering committee” said representatives of civic organizations and individuals from throughout Elko County are invited to attend tonight’s session. During the gathering, discussion is expected to center on ways and means to aid the family of Andreozzi, a 40-year-old equipment mechanic for the Nevada Highway Department who was critically injured last week while working with an automobile tire at the department’s maintenance shop in Elko. He has remained in critical condition at Elko General Hospital since that time. Mrs. Evans said widespread support for the Andreozzi Fund campaign has been expressed by residents throughout the county. Andreozzi had established a wide circle of friends and acquaintances. He is a native of Wells who attended a school for deaf children in Ogden (where he met his wife, Ida Mae) and who operated his own shoe shop in Wells for several years before he went to work for the highway department. The Andreozzis have two children, Delmo Jr. and Charlotte Irene.
April 1, 1971: Merle and Carmen Guldager have announced the sale of the Elko Motel to Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Kane, longtime northern Nevada residents. The Kanes recently moved to Elko from Beowawe where Bob, a native of Elko, worked as a ranch manager. The Guldagers, also lifetime Elko residents recently purchased from Mr. and Mrs. Fred Vignolo a home in Lamoille and will spend the summer there relaxing, they said.
April 2, 1971: Vicki Munger, Elko, was elected Nevada state president of the Future Homemakers of American during the organization’s annual convention in Fallon. Miss Munger is president elect of the local FHA chapter. Vicki was elected during the three-day convention, which hosted nearly 350 girls from all over the state. Sixteen members from the local chapter attended the convention.
25 YEARS AGO
March 28, 1996: The Golddiggers of Elko were almost as good as gold among competition which naturally shined. Sherri Johnson returned home sharing runners-up honors as a Wallyball International doubles finalist. She is joining that dedicated top group of players in a sport that combines volleyball and racquetball and is played on a racquetball court. A fellow Elko player, Sheila Peterson, helped Johnson take second place in a field of eight women’s open double teams. The nationals this year were conducted in Sandy, Utah. Johnson, Peterson and a third Elko player, Linda Headley, competed with the team name Golddiggers. Headley helped Johnson and Peterson to second place in the women’s open triples.
April 4, 1996: Local veterans and auxiliary members of VFW Post 2350 Sunday will continue their quarter-century-old tradition of sponsoring the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the city park. The event is free for all children. VFW Public Relations Officer Jack Williams said VFW members boil and color about 5,000 eggs for the event. VFW members then hide them, along with about 120 pounds of candy eggs in the park.