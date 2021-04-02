Rewrite: News from past issues

April 1, 1896: Easter bonnets and stylish millinery can be found at the Sheehan Sisters. They have just unpacked one of the largest and best selected stocks of millinery goods ever brought to Elko. If you are out for something nice in the way of Easter goods, drop in and see what they have.

March 28, 1921: Last Saturday Miss Della Oldham was badly injured in a runaway accident when the horses on the Tuscarora stage coach started to run down the hill just north of the Park’s dinner station. Miss Oldham got aboard the stage at her home at Fox Springs, coming to Elko to spend Easter. As the stage started down the hill, one of the horses started to buck and in a few minutes the team started to run down the steep hill. Both the lines broke when the driver, Perry Chapman, attempted to check them, and told Miss Oldham to jump. She was bundled up in the seat beside the driver, and in jumping her foot got entangled in the robes, throwing her whole weight on the leg, when she went out over the side, snapping both bones. The driver stuck to the stage, but nearing the bottom of the hill was thrown, breaking his right ankle. A third passenger, who was unknown, had jumped from the rear of the stage and escaped unhurt. In going back to his companions, found both unable to walk and he went to the station. Mr. Eager immediately went after them and brought them to the station.