Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

May 29, 1897: Next Tuesday, June first, the bill permitting the printing and use of private mailing cards with a one cent stamp affixed will go into effect. This will prove a great boon to commercial houses.

Decoration Day services, in accordance with the prescribed form provided by the Supreme Lodge Knight of Pythias of the World, will be held in Pythian Hall, Elko, to-morrow morning, commencing at 10 o’clock. Besides the ceremonies, there will be an address by Bro. Knight M.S. Riddle. At the conclusion of the service at the Hall, the procession will form and proceed to the cemetery where the Knight’s ceremonies will be concluded and graves decorated. In the evening the Knights will attend services at the Episcopal church.

Tuscarora: The Cottage Hotel is having a large cellar built and the dining room enlarged. The host and hostess, Mr. and Mrs. Dan Coll, believe in keeping up with the times.

100 YEARS AGO

May 29, 1922: Two of the largest fish that have so far been caught this season by Elko county fishermen and brought to Elko for display, were the center of much interest in the window of the Pioneer this morning. Both of the big trout are of the cut-throat variety and the largest was the victim of the skill of C.W. Enke. The big trout weighs three pounds, twelve ounces and was secured in South Fork. The other trout was secured by the same stream by Charles Heyman.

June 1, 1922: The aforesaid events constitute our Senior Commencement week. Saturday evening the Art, Commercial and Manual Training departments will hold an exhibit. The Domestic Science department will serve refreshments. Special invitations, written by the members of the penmanship class, have been sent to all the parents of the high school pupils. On June 4, Baccalaureate services will be held at the Presbyterian church. The Senior banquet will be given at the Mayer hotel on Thursday evening. The De Laureola and the Science clubs join together in giving the Seniors a farewell banquet. Commencement occurs on June 9, for which a very effective program has been worked out. The Senior Ball on June 10 will end Commencement week. Preparations are being made to make the Senior ball one that everyone will remember for a long time.

June 2, 1922: The Elko-Lamoille Power company has on display at the Newman-Warren company, one of the new electric ranges, which is being demonstrated there.

75 YEARS AGO

May 29, 1947: The baseball season will be officially opened in Elko Sunday afternoon when the Stockmen’s Hotel nine meets an invading team from Wells. Festivities will begin at 2:00 with Mayor Dotta throwing out the first ball to catcher Elko City Manager Allen Carter. The ball field at the city park has been reconditioned with new dugouts and the diamond is in fair condition. An exceptionally large crowd is expected for the opening game of the Humboldt Valley League. The game will be a pitching duel between Godwin of Wells and Paulos of Elko. The lineup for Elko includes, Etchemendy, Carson, Smith, Michelson, Paulos, Woodward, Jones, Hernandez, Greek and Caple. Wells line-up will be Wright, I Huggins, Fialdini, Milton, M. Huggins, Taylor, Smiley, Choat and Godwin.

May 30, 1947: Fred Wagner announced the opening of his new “Drive-In” stand today at 1430 Idaho Street. The new stand is modern in every respect and will accommodate a large number of cars. Wagner ran the stand on the site now occupied by the Ranchinn for a number of years and later purchased the Dawe Barber Shop building where he manufactures ice cream.

June 4, 1947: The second largest class in the history of the Elko grammar school will be graduated tomorrow night from the grammar school auditorium at 8 o’clock. There are 71 members in the class, while the largest class in the history of the school was 72 in 1942. District Attorney Alexander Puccinelli, member of the graduating class of 1925, will make the principal address.

50 YEARS AGO

May 31, 1972: The Elko Basque Club will be well represented this weekend at the Holiday Basque Festival in Boise, Idaho. The Elko club is chartering a bus to transport members for the three-day fest and will also have entries in the various festival contests. Mrs. Anna Hachquet, a resident of the Elko area since 1926, will be representing the Elko club in the “Basque Grandmother’s Contest” and Anita Anacabe will be the club’s entry in the Festival Queen Contest. In addition, Juan Vicandi of Elko will be defending his title in the weight lifting competition. Judging in the “Basque Grandmother” event will be based on a biography of the contestant written by her sponsoring organization. Miss Anacabe, a senior at Elko High School, will be judged on an essay she wrote on the subject, “What It Means to Me to be Basque,” pose and personality and talent. She will play an accordion solo in the talent portion of the judging. Vicandi will be facing a challenge in the weightlifting competition from Benito Goitiandia, former champion, who is making a comeback after retiring for four years.

June 1, 1972: The sale of the Mitchell Ranch, south of Jiggs, by Warner and Anita Mitchell to John W. and Beverly J. Clay, of Quincy, Wash., was recently completed. The Mitchells had operated the main ranch since 1938 and the adjoining Browne Ranch since 1956. The main ranch was homesteaded by a Mr. McKee in 1885 and subsequent owners included Tom Harris, Chancey Griswold and Max Arnhold, who sold the ranch to the Mitchells. The Browne Ranch was an original homestead by Augustine Browne in 1889. It was sold to J.J. Hylton in 1902. Hylton sold the ranch to Charles Mitchell, Warner’s grandfather, in 1905. In 1935, the elder Mitchell sold it to his son George, who in turn sold it to his son in 1955.

June 4, 1972: Five Elko High School juniors will attend the 26th annual Nevada Boys’ State at Clear Creek Youth Camp near Carson City. The boys are selected by the Reed Gregory Commandry No. 7of the American Legion, in cooperation with the high school administration and teachers. Those Elko High School students taking part in the program are Scott Carpenter, Brent Glaser, Steve Polkinghorne, Robert Wines and Lyle Yowell.

25 YEARS AGO

May 29, 1997: Elko Fire Chief O.P. Cash and Councilman John Ellison presented plaques Tuesday honoring two retiring Elko firefighters and the Lee Engine Company for their years of service to the city. James’s “Bud” Gibson received recognition for 31 years of service as a firefighter, while Eddie Vasquez was honored for 25 years of service. Assistant Chief Greg Caldwell accepted the city’s recognition on behalf of the volunteers of the Lee Engine Company.

June 2, 1997: Elko’s Triple Crown softball tournament turned into such a big party, the teams played all night. And all morning. In what turned out to be a 32-team, 32-hour slowpitch tournament Elko team Commercial Glass/Gallagher Ford won the men’s “D” championship yesterday at the Cedar Street softball complex. What made this tournament unique, though, was it was the around-the-clock tournament in Elko. Play began at 8 a.m. on Saturday and continued through the night until Sunday afternoon finals.

If you can identify the Mystery Photo, call the Northeastern Nevada Museum at 775-738-3418, ext. 102 or email archives@museumelko.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0